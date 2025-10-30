 Issue maker …
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 20:30
 
Amid mounting scandal over wedding gifts received by Rep. Choi Min-hee’s daughter, politics has turned inward. Lawmakers have focused more on her alleged misconduct than on weightier national matters such as the APEC Summit or reports of U.S. consent for Korea’s nuclear-powered submarine project. The ruling Democratic Party is struggling to contain public outrage while opposition lawmakers escalate attacks. Even allies have withdrawn support, leaving Choi increasingly isolated as political energy drains away from policy debates to partisan scandals. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
