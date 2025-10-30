Son Heung-min earns $11.52 million with LAFC, ranking second in MLS salaries
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 12:13
Los Angeles FC star Son Heung-min is earning $11.52 million this season, the second-highest salary in Major League Soccer (MLS). Lionel Messi of Inter Miami tops the list at $20.45 million.
The MLS Players Association released its 2025 salary guide on Thursday, confirming the long-expected figure for Son, who joined LAFC earlier this year.
Former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, also with Inter Miami, ranks third at $8.77 million. Miguel Almirón of Atlanta United follows at $7.87 million, with Hirving Lozano of San Diego FC close behind at $7.63 million.
Within LAFC, Denis Bouanga earns $3.71 million, making him the club’s second-highest paid player. Five of LAFC’s 31 players make more than $1 million a year. The club’s total payroll stands at $30.1 million — second among all 30 MLS teams. Son’s salary alone accounts for 37 percent of that total. The team’s average salary is $971,026.
Inter Miami leads the league with a payroll of $48.97 million. In fact, 20 of MLS’s 30 clubs spend less on their entire rosters than Messi earns alone. CF Montréal has the smallest payroll at $12.92 million, just slightly above Son’s salary.
