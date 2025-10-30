 Son Heung-min earns $11.52 million with LAFC, ranking second in MLS salaries
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Son Heung-min earns $11.52 million with LAFC, ranking second in MLS salaries

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 12:13
Son Heung-min holds his jersey for a photo during a press conference with Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [LOS ANGELES FC]

Son Heung-min holds his jersey for a photo during a press conference with Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [LOS ANGELES FC]

 
Los Angeles FC star Son Heung-min is earning $11.52 million this season, the second-highest salary in Major League Soccer (MLS). Lionel Messi of Inter Miami tops the list at $20.45 million.  
 
The MLS Players Association released its 2025 salary guide on Thursday, confirming the long-expected figure for Son, who joined LAFC earlier this year.
 

Related Article

 
Former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, also with Inter Miami, ranks third at $8.77 million. Miguel Almirón of Atlanta United follows at $7.87 million, with Hirving Lozano of San Diego FC close behind at $7.63 million.
 
Within LAFC, Denis Bouanga earns $3.71 million, making him the club’s second-highest paid player. Five of LAFC’s 31 players make more than $1 million a year. The club’s total payroll stands at $30.1 million — second among all 30 MLS teams. Son’s salary alone accounts for 37 percent of that total. The team’s average salary is $971,026.
 
Inter Miami leads the league with a payroll of $48.97 million. In fact, 20 of MLS’s 30 clubs spend less on their entire rosters than Messi earns alone. CF Montréal has the smallest payroll at $12.92 million, just slightly above Son’s salary.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags son heung-min LAFC lionel messi

More in Football

Son Heung-min earns $11.52 million with LAFC, ranking second in MLS salaries

Cho Gue-sung nets weekly Danish honor, will Korean national team be next?

Son Heung-min's top-bin free kick bags MLS top goal award

Taeguk Warriors to host Bolivia in Daejeon, Ghana in Seoul in final home friendlies of the year

'No words': K League refs put on blast over blunders as broadcasters clamp down on commentary

Related Stories

Son's goal-scoring streak snapped at 4, but LAFC still win

Son joins Maradona and Messi on Pele's FIFA 21 squad

Los Angeles FC officially confirm Son Heung-min signing

Son scores first MLS goal for Los Angeles FC on pinpoint free kick

Son Heung-min to throw first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 27
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)