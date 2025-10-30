Trump says U.S. should resume nuclear weapons testing
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 20:43
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States should resume nuclear weapons testing, citing what he described as a renewed activity by other nations.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, Trump said the United States “has a test site” and that plans for possible testing “will soon be announced."
"Other countries seem to all be nuclear testing,” he said. “But when it comes to the U.S., we have more nuclear weapons than anybody. We don’t do testing.”
The president’s remarks followed a post on his Truth Social account just over an hour before his meeting with Xi, in which he wrote: “Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”
"They seem to be all nuclear testing," Trump said, referring to Russia and China. "We have more nuclear weapons than anybody. We don’t do testing, but with others doing testing, I think it’s appropriate that we do also.
"Because of the tremendous destructive power, I hated to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within five years."
The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates China’s nuclear warhead inventory grew from about 300 in 2020 to roughly 600 in 2025. The United States projects China may have over 1,000 warheads by 2030. The United States currently holds about 3,700 nuclear warheads, while Russia possesses around 4,300.
The United States has not carried out an explosive nuclear test since Sept. 23, 1992, at the Nevada Test Site, and China reportedly has not conducted a test since 1996. The most recent global nuclear test was conducted by North Korea in 2017.
Analysts say the timing of the president's directive to resume nuclear‑weapon testing came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly announced successful tests of a nuclear‑capable cruise missile and a nuclear‑powered torpedo, and prior to his summit with Xi.
In the press conference aboard Air Force One, Trump said he would “like to see denuclearization."
“It’s something we are actually talking to Russia about that, and China would be added to that if we do something," he said.
The New York Times said that Trump’s use of the phrase "an equal basis” may have meant that "he wants to test-launch nuclear-capable missiles, not detonate nuclear devices underground."
But he delivered a series of nuclear-related remarks before and during his visit to Korea, signaling renewed emphasis on deterrence and arms policy.
Before departing the United States, Trump referred to North Korea as a “nuclear power” and said he knows how many nuclear weapons it has,” using terminology that critics say risks legitimizing Pyongyang’s nuclear status.
When asked during his return-flight press conference why no meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had taken place during the trip, Trump said, "We never were able to talk because, look, I was so busy," adding that the Xi meeting was the main point of the trip.
“I think it would have been maybe disrespectful to the importance of this meeting," he said.
Still, Trump left the door open for future diplomacy.
He said he would "come back" to Asia for a meeting with Kim.
Shortly before posting on social media that he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear testing, the president also approved South Korea’s request to build a nuclear-powered submarine.
“I have given them approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine, rather than the old-fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel-powered submarines that they have now,” Trump said on Truth Social Thursday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG TAE-HWA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)