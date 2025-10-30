More in World

Trump says U.S. should resume nuclear weapons testing

Trump claims deal struck with Korea will bring over $600B in investment to U.S.

White House says deal to put TikTok under U.S. ownership could be finalized in Korea

Paramount to lay off 2,000 employees months after completing $8B merger with Skydance

France adopts consent-based rape law in the wake of landmark Gisele Pelicot case