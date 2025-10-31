Industrial output rises in September while retail sales decline

Nvidia bets big on Korea’s AI future with 260,000 Blackwell processors

Building nuclear subs no easy task, but could pay off big for Korea

LG outperforms market expectations in Q3 despite global headwinds

Related Stories

Trump claims deal struck with Korea will bring over $600B in investment to U.S.

Hanwha Ocean delivers soaring Q1 profits on LNG carrier boom despite geopolitical tensions

President Lee to be accompanied by senior Trump officials on visit to Philadelphia shipyard

Hanwha to boost capacity at Philly Shipyard with $5 billion expansion

President Lee visits Philly Shipyard, says Korean and U.S. shipbuilding industries will grow together