GeForce fans, chimaek and AI investments: Nvidia CEO's first night in Korea — in pictures
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 00:04 Updated: 31 Oct. 2025, 00:19
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang teased an imminent announcement regarding AI investment in Korea on Thursday night after his informal meeting with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung.
“The news will probably be related to AI, maybe robotics, and [...] 100 percent related to Korea,” Huang said at the GeForce Gamer Festival at COEX in southern Seoul, accompanied by the two chairmen.
Huang requested the meeting ahead of the APEC CEO Summit on Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, and even invited users of Nvidia's GeForce GPU.
The event was filled with cheers and chants — like “I love you” — for Huang, turning the scene into something resembling an electrifying fan meeting.
He engaged in a Q. and A. session with the users. After Huang asked if there were any Nvidia shareholders in the audience, one attendee replied that he had bought Nvidia stock five years ago and thanked Huang for making him rich.
A crowd of reporters and fans followed the trio as they left for Kkanbu Chicken, a well-known Korean fried chicken chain.
Kkanbu is Korean slang for “close friend” or “trusted partner.” The phrase “We're kkanbu, aren't we?” gained worldwide popularity after appearing in the Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021-25).
Huang reportedly handpicked the location, expressing a desire to experience the country’s famous chimaek (chicken and beer) culture.
“I'm looking forward to seeing [President Lee] tomorrow at APEC, and Korea and Nvidia have many announcements. We'll share with you the really great news and the many projects we're working on together,” Huang told the Korean press in front of the restaurant, where more than 1,000 people had gathered for his visit.
Regarding Nvidia's cooperation with Samsung, Huang added, “We will talk about many things,” but did not go into any detail.
Huang’s showmanship also drew attention. He personally signed and presented the company’s latest personal AI supercomputer, the DGX Spark, as a gift to the two chiefs.
During dinner, Huang did a three-way love shot with Lee and Chung. He then stepped outside with a plate of fried chicken and cheese sticks, sharing the food with citizens while saying, “So delicious.”
Later, he was spotted carrying a basket filled with gimbap (seaweed rice rolls), walking through the streets and handing them out to passersbys.
Huang had previously hinted at some announcements that “will be really, really delightful to the people of Korea and really delightful to President Trump” during a GPU Technology Conference in Washington on Oct. 28.
Huang is scheduled to travel to Gyeongju to deliver a keynote speech for a special session of the APEC CEO Summit. On the same day, he is reportedly expected to sign and announce agreements to supply AI chips to Samsung and Hyundai.
Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Executive Chair Euisun Chung are scheduled to travel to Gyeongju that day as well to attend a dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Before Huang’s speech, the two chairmen are likely to hold a second private meeting with him, which Naver Founder Lee Hae-jin is also expected to attend.
