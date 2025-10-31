 GeForce fans, chimaek and AI investments: Nvidia CEO's first night in Korea — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

GeForce fans, chimaek and AI investments: Nvidia CEO's first night in Korea — in pictures

Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 00:04 Updated: 31 Oct. 2025, 00:19
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong at the GeForce Gamer Festival on Oct. 30 in southern Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong at the GeForce Gamer Festival on Oct. 30 in southern Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang teased an imminent announcement regarding AI investment in Korea on Thursday night after his informal meeting with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung. 
 
“The news will probably be related to AI, maybe robotics, and [...] 100 percent related to Korea,” Huang said at the GeForce Gamer Festival at COEX in southern Seoul, accompanied by the two chairmen. 
 
Huang requested the meeting ahead of the APEC CEO Summit on Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, and even invited users of Nvidia's GeForce GPU.
 

Related Article

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang takes a selfie with a passerby during a dinner with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [SARAH CHEA]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang takes a selfie with a passerby during a dinner with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [SARAH CHEA]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares chicken and cheese sticks with passerbys during a dinner with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares chicken and cheese sticks with passerbys during a dinner with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

A passerby receive an autograph from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in front of a chicken restaurant during his dinner with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung on Oct. 30. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

A passerby receive an autograph from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in front of a chicken restaurant during his dinner with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung on Oct. 30. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The event was filled with cheers and chants — like “I love you” — for Huang, turning the scene into something resembling an electrifying fan meeting.
 
He engaged in a Q. and A. session with the users. After Huang asked if there were any Nvidia shareholders in the audience, one attendee replied that he had bought Nvidia stock five years ago and thanked Huang for making him rich.
 
A crowd of reporters and fans followed the trio as they left for Kkanbu Chicken, a well-known Korean fried chicken chain.
 
Kkanbu is Korean slang for “close friend” or “trusted partner.” The phrase “We're kkanbu, aren't we?” gained worldwide popularity after appearing in the Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021-25).
 
Huang reportedly handpicked the location, expressing a desire to experience the country’s famous chimaek (chicken and beer) culture. 
 
“I'm looking forward to seeing [President Lee] tomorrow at APEC, and Korea and Nvidia have many announcements. We'll share with you the really great news and the many projects we're working on together,” Huang told the Korean press in front of the restaurant, where more than 1,000 people had gathered for his visit. 
 
Regarding Nvidia's cooperation with Samsung, Huang added, “We will talk about many things,” but did not go into any detail.
 
Huang’s showmanship also drew attention. He personally signed and presented the company’s latest personal AI supercomputer, the DGX Spark, as a gift to the two chiefs.
 
During dinner, Huang did a three-way love shot with Lee and Chung. He then stepped outside with a plate of fried chicken and cheese sticks, sharing the food with citizens while saying, “So delicious.”
 
Later, he was spotted carrying a basket filled with gimbap (seaweed rice rolls), walking through the streets and handing them out to passersbys.
 
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, center, takes a photo with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, left, and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung during a dinner at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, center, takes a photo with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, left, and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung during a dinner at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, does a love shot with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung during their “chimaek” gathering on Oct. 30. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, does a love shot with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung during their “chimaek” gathering on Oct. 30. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares chicken and cheese sticks with passersby during a dinner with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [SARAH CHEA]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares chicken and cheese sticks with passersby during a dinner with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [SARAH CHEA]

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong shares chicken with passerbys during a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong shares chicken with passerbys during a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Huang had previously hinted at some announcements that “will be really, really delightful to the people of Korea and really delightful to President Trump” during a GPU Technology Conference in Washington on Oct. 28. 
 
Huang is scheduled to travel to Gyeongju to deliver a keynote speech for a special session of the APEC CEO Summit. On the same day, he is reportedly expected to sign and announce agreements to supply AI chips to Samsung and Hyundai.
 
Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Executive Chair Euisun Chung are scheduled to travel to Gyeongju that day as well to attend a dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 
Before Huang’s speech, the two chairmen are likely to hold a second private meeting with him, which Naver Founder Lee Hae-jin is also expected to attend. 
 
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang takes a selfie with a passerby during a dinner with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [SARAH CHEA]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang takes a selfie with a passerby during a dinner with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at a chicken restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [SARAH CHEA]


BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea nvidia jensen huang samsung hyundai apec

More in Industry

GeForce fans, chimaek and AI investments: Nvidia CEO's first night in Korea — in pictures

Keep rolling!

A multibillion-dollar windfall for shipbuilders: Trump's approval fuels Korea’s nuclear submarine drive

Korea's summit sounds

Record windfalls for financial giants means big payouts for investors

Related Stories

Chip off the new block: Nvidia CEO autographs Samsung's latest GDDR7

Learning from Nvidia’s success (KOR)

Learning from Nvidia’s success

Nvidia plans to sell tech to speed AI chip communication

Nvidia CEO in Taipei to visit TSMC, says in talks with U.S. over new China chip
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)