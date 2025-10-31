 “HBM97 and beyond”: Nvidia CEO lauds Korea's chip prowess, eyes deeper ties with Samsung, SK hynix
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 21:51
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote speech at Gyeongju Arts Center, one of the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in North Gyeongsang on Oct. 31. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Friday that the U.S. chipmaker intends to remain a long-term partner of Korean semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, praising Korea’s leadership in memory technology.
 
“I am 100 percent confident that Samsung and SK hynix will be long-term partners of ours to create HBM4, HBM5 to HBM97, and we will continue to be incredibly close partners to advance the future of memory technology,” Huang told reporters in Gyeongju after delivering a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit. “You [Korea] are the world’s best country at making memory technology of every kind.”
 

Huang’s remarks come after Nvidia signed large-scale supply deals with major Korean conglomerates and the government to provide its next-generation Blackwell processors, as the global shortage of AI chips continues amid a surge in demand.
 
“The only thing you make maybe even close to being as good is fried chicken,” Huang quipped.
 
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hands out Pepero to reporters at a press briefing held at Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31, after delivering his keynote speech for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.

The Nvidia chief was also pressed on the partial lifting of U.S. export curbs on Nvidia’s advanced chips bound for China, restrictions initially imposed on national security grounds.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Busan on Thursday, striking a temporary trade truce that includes lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing’s suspension of rare earth export controls. Trump later told reporters aboard Air Force One that the two leaders had discussed Nvidia’s chip exports and planned to consult Huang — though the company’s cutting-edge Blackwell chips would remain off the negotiating table, according to multiple reports.
 
Huang said he had not been briefed on the discussions but voiced hope for reentering the Chinese market.
 
“The Chinese market is vibrant, innovative, and full of talented developers,” he said. “It’s important for American technology companies to be present and engaged in that environment. I hope we can arrive at new policies that allow Nvidia to return to China, and for China to welcome that participation. Yes, there are national security concerns from the U.S. side. But China is clearly not rejecting the technology outright. The opportunity remains significant.”
 
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang waves to onlookers before leaving Korea through Pohang Gyeongju Airport to London. [NEWS1]

Huang also commented on Chinese tech giant Huawei’s growing presence in the AI chip sector, calling it “foolish” to underestimate the company’s capabilities following U.S. sanctions that spurred Beijing to boost domestic alternatives.
 
“Huawei is incredibly capable in telecommunications and chip design,” he said. “So when they announced CloudMatrix, I was not surprised they were able to create such an amazing thing.”

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
