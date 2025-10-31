 Kia's Q3 net profit falls 37.3% on year to $996.6 million
Kia's Q3 net profit falls 37.3% on year to $996.6 million

Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 15:03
Kia's Yangjae office in southern Seoul [KIA]

Kia, Korea's second-largest automaker, on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 1.42 trillion won ($996.6 million), down 37.3 percent from a year earlier.
 
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.46 trillion won in operating profit for the July-September period, compared to 2.88 trillion won a year ago. Revenue rose 8.2 percent to 28.68 trillion won.
 

Related Article

 
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimated net profit by analysts stood at 1.64 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

Yonhap
