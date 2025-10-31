LG Electronics' Q3 net income rises 411% on year to $323 million

LG Electronics, Korea's leading home appliance manufacturer, on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 461 billion won ($323.1 million), up 411.1 percent from a year earlier.The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 8.4 percent on year to 688.9 billion won. Sales decreased 1.4 percent to 21.87 trillion won.The operating profit was 14.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimated net profit was not available.Yonhap