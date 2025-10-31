LG outperforms market expectations in Q3 despite global headwinds
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 19:03
LG Electronics outperformed market expectations in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by solid demand for home appliances and vehicle components, despite global headwinds.
According to a regulatory filing on Friday, LG posted an operating profit of 688.9 billion won ($482.6 million) on a consolidated basis in the July-September period, down 8.4 percent from the same quarter a year earlier. However, the figure beat the market consensus of 601.8 billion won, compiled by local financial data tracker Yonhap Infomax, by 14.5 percent.
Revenue fell 1.4 percent on year to 21.87 trillion won, still the second-highest for a third quarter in company history. Net profit surged 411.1 percent on year to 461 billion won.
“Despite external uncertainties such as tariff burdens in the United States and a slowdown in electric vehicle demand [...] the home appliance and vehicle solutions [VS] businesses performed well,” the company said in a statement. “[LG Electronics] also continued to deliver qualitative growth as a result of its portfolio shift.”
The company credited strong orders in the VS division and global expansion of premium appliances for shoring up profitability. It also exceeded market expectations despite one-time costs related to a voluntary retirement program.
LG said it plans to continue pursuing qualitative growth by focusing on high-margin businesses such as premium appliances, automotive solutions and business-to-business services.
