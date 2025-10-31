 Naver partners with InBody to enter global digital health care market
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Naver partners with InBody to enter global digital health care market

Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 15:15
Choi In-hyuk, right, head of Naver Corp.'s health care business division, shakes hands with Park Ha-jin, vice president of InBody, after signing a partnership in Seongam, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30. [NAVER]

Choi In-hyuk, right, head of Naver Corp.'s health care business division, shakes hands with Park Ha-jin, vice president of InBody, after signing a partnership in Seongam, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30. [NAVER]

 
Internet giant Naver said Friday it has signed a partnership with InBody, a Korean company known for body composition analyzers, as part of its strategy to enter the global digital health care market.
 
Under the agreement signed the previous day, Naver will acquire an 8.5 percent stake in InBody and strengthen the companies' strategic partnership in the digital health care sector, according to Naver.
 

Related Article

InBody develops and provides body composition analysis machines and related services worldwide.
 
The partnership comes as Naver has been expanding its business into the health care sector.
 
In August, it invested in Seoul-based medtech company JNPMedi to collaborate on advancing the latter's digital clinical trial platform incorporating AI technology.
 
Naver currently offers basic health care features on its platform, such as a step counter and hospital reservation services.
 
"By partnering with InBody, the global leader in body composition analysis, we plan to introduce innovative health care services combining AI and data to the global market — data-driven, personalized health management services that seamlessly connect online and offline," said Choi In-hyuk, head of Naver's health care business division.
 
"We are developing services that provide tailored health management by addressing diverse user needs, including senior care, diet and wellness," he added.

Yonhap
tags naver inbody

More in Industry

Samsung marks 56th anniversary with celebratory awards ceremony

For Korea's ambitious nuclear submarine project, it's full steam ahead

Kkanbu Chicken orders spike, global interest in Korean fried chicken soars after surprise tech titan dinner

Naver partners with InBody to enter global digital health care market

Kia's Q3 net profit falls 37.3% on year to $996.6 million

Related Stories

Heads of Naver, Nvidia discuss Sovereign AI

Naver moves to make comment sections more transparent

Naver signs MOU on AI tech with Aramco Digital

More than half of Naver employees claim to have been bullied

Naver union takes complaints over pay, benefits to AGM
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)