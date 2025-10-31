Nvidia CEO marvels at Korean red ginseng extract stick during meeting with Samsung, Hyundai chairs
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was spotted marveling over a Korean red ginseng extract stick he received from a passerby during his meeting with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Chairman Euisun Chung on Thursday night.
Huang met with Lee and Chung at a Kkanbu Chicken branch, a well-known Korean fried chicken chain, on Thursday evening. Kkanbu is Korean slang for “close friend” or “trusted partner.”
Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Kkanbu Chicken branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul to get a glimpse of Huang's meeting with the Korean business titans. Huang spent about five minutes taking commemorative photos and exchanging greetings with members of the crowd.
At the scene, one person handed Huang a hallabong-flavored JungKwanJang Everytime red ginseng extract stick. Hallabong is a Korean winter citrus fruit representative of Jeju Island.
Huang was seen marveling at the item, holding it up and saying, “What is this? Is this good for my health?”
The person who handed Huang the extract told him that it was Korean red ginseng, to which Huang said, “Wow.”
JungKwanJang Everytime products are exported to over 40 countries globally, according to JungKwanJang producer Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC). The Everytime line is available as extract sticks, films and ampoules to cater to a variety of consumers, according to KGC.
