Samsung SDI and BMW partner to make 'dream' EV batteries a reality

Samsung SDI has aligned with BMW and Colorado-based Solid Power in a concerted effort to validate solid-state battery technology, aimed at bringing so-called “dream batteries” closer to commercial viability in EVs.
Under the trilateral deal announced on Friday, Samsung SDI will supply solid-state battery cells incorporating Solid Power’s proprietary solid electrolyte, designed to enhance both energy density and safety. Building on those cells, BMW plans to develop battery modules and packs for pilot validation.
The trio ultimately plans to equip BMW’s future vehicles with solid-state batteries to validate their real-world performance. Samsung SDI set 2027 as the deadline for the commercialization of its solid-state batteries.
Solid-state batteries replace the liquid electrolytes used in conventional lithium-ion cells with solid materials, offering greater safety and higher energy density.
Often touted as the next “holy grail” in electric vehicles, they are lighter than lithium-ion batteries of comparable capacity and can dramatically extend driving range when installed in EVs.
Samsung SDI is widely regarded as a front-runner in solid-state battery development, becoming the first Korean battery maker to establish a pilot production line at its Suwon R&D center in Gyeonggi in March 2023. Pilot production started in late 2023, and Samsung SDI is now able to supply samples to several clients and conduct performance tests.
It has also been expanding cell capacity each year through the development of larger battery formats, while mapping out plans to apply solid-state technology to new markets such as robotics. In fact, this past May, Samsung SDI inked an agreement with Hyundai Motor and Kia to co-develop batteries for the automakers’ robots.
The latest collaboration with BMW builds on nearly two decades of partnership between the two companies, which started in 2009 when BMW selected Samsung SDI as its exclusive supplier of EV batteries. The batteries installed in BMW’s first EV, the i3, featured 60-ampere-hour cells — the highest capacity available at the time of its 2013 debut. The two companies also signed a 2.9 billion euro (4 trillion won) battery supply contract covering the period from 2021 to 2031.
“Technological competitiveness in batteries would ultimately lead to innovation in EVs,” said Go Joo-young, executive vice president of the all-solid-state battery commercialization team at Samsung SDI. “Samsung SDI will work closely with great global partners like BMW and Solid Power to take the lead in commercializing ASSB.”
