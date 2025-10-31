Samsung marks 56th anniversary with celebratory awards ceremony
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 16:23
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun emphasized the importance of restoring fundamental competitiveness and leading the era of AI as the company prepares to mark its 56th anniversary on Saturday.
The chipmaker held the ceremony on Friday at its Digital City campus in Suwon, Gyeonggi, attended by Jun and some 400 executives and employees. The event included awards for long-serving and exemplary employees, celebratory performances, a commemorative address and a video presentation.
“In the face of continued uncertainty both at home and abroad, Samsung Electronics stands at a critical inflection point,” Jun said in his commemorative speech. “We must return to the basics and restore our fundamental competitiveness by focusing on the essence of technology and perfecting quality.”
“AI is already breaking down industry barriers and reshaping the world,” he said. “Samsung Electronics must not follow these changes but lead AI innovation.”
Jun said the company will fully integrate its proprietary technologies with AI capabilities and called on employees to embrace the transformation into an “AI-driven company” that leverages AI to revolutionize customer needs and the broader ecosystem.
Jun also encouraged employees to take on bold new challenges together, grounded in mutual trust, and to uphold a culture of compliance and coexist with society. “Let us become a company respected for its world-leading technology,” he said.
Chairman Lee Jae-yong did not release a separate message to mark the company’s anniversary this year. He reportedly traveled Friday morning to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is taking place.
Lee made headlines on Thursday evening, when he was spotted publicly dining on fried chicken and beer with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at a Kkanbu Chicken outlet near Samseong Station in southern Seoul, in a symbolic gesture of their AI alliance.
