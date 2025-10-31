LG to team up with Nvidia on physical AI, digital twins
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 17:31
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
LG Electronics is teaming up with U.S. tech giant Nvidia to accelerate development in next-generation technologies, particularly physical AI and digital twin systems, LG said Friday.
A key focus in physical AI is the joint effort by both companies to advance robotics technology. LG is developing its own physical AI model based on Nvidia’s open foundation model Isaac GR00T for robotics and using Nvidia’s robotics development platforms for data generation and simulation.
Both companies are strengthening their research collaboration on training data generation and robot learning models based on reinforcement learning, under the consensus that physical AI development requires access to high-quality data and diversified learning environments.
LG’s data collected across various environments, including home appliances, automotive electronics and in commercial and industrial spaces, aids in refining the physical AI systems, according to the company.
LG also plans to leverage its manufacturing data and expertise from the past six decades to upgrade its smart factory solutions by applying digital twin technology while also utilizing Nvidia’s AI platforms.
A major example is LG’s real-time simulation system, which was built using Nvidia’s industrial AI-based simulation platform Omniverse. LG incorporates Omniverse and the open-source 3-D framework OpenUSD for its digital twins at global manufacturing sites. Recently, LG has been using Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU in ultraprecise virtual simulations as well.
The two companies anticipate that the partnership will create further synergies in AI data center cooling solutions. LG is in the process of seeking Nvidia certification for its coolant distribution unit, a key component for heat management at AI data centers.
The Korean firm is exploring longer-term business cooperations regarding AI data center cooling systems.
"We will accelerate innovation in future technologies through strategic collaboration with Nvidia, a global leader in AI,” said Eugene Yoo, head of open innovation at LG Electronics, in a statement.
Meanwhile, LG AI Research, the company’s AI think tank, is also working with Nvidia to support the development of its AI model Exaone by making it available to Korean companies, startups and academia.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)