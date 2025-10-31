National Museum of Korea's souvenir sales top 30 billion won driven by record visitors

Souvenir sales have surpassed 30 billion won ($21 million) for the first 10 months of the year, driven by a record number of visitors, the National Museum of Korea said Friday.According to the museum, sales of museum merchandise from January to October reached a record 30.6 billion won, achieving the milestone two months earlier than anticipated.The news came after the museum said earlier this month that its annual attendance had surpassed 5 million people for the first time in its 80-year history.The sales figures saw a significant bounce in the second half of the year. After averaging around 2 billion won per month from April to June, sales more than doubled to 4.95 billion won in July and reached 5.27 billion won in August.Among the most popular souvenirs are a miniature of the Pensive Bodhisattva, reportedly owned by BTS leader RM, and a magpie-and-tiger badge that resembles a character from Netflix's sensational hit, "KPop Demon Hunters."The museum attributed the recent surge in sales in part to the huge popularity of the animated film.Yonhap