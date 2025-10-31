팝콘 대신 기도 소리로 채워진 영화관, 서울 한복판에서 템플 스테이를 경험하다
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 09:52
Popcorn out, prayers in: A movie theater in Seoul becomes a Buddhist temple
팝콘 대신 기도 소리로 채워진 영화관, 서울 한복판에서 템플 스테이를 경험하다
Korea JoongAng Daily 14면 기사
Thursday, October 23, 2025
In a darkened movie theater in Seoul, over 100 people sat facing a blank movie screen as the soft chime of crystal singing bowls filled the chamber. This unusual gathering at CGV Dongdaemun wasn’t for a film but for a 90-minute “urban temple stay” — a modern meditation program bringing Buddhist practices into the city.
darkened theater: 불 꺼진 영화관
crystal singing bowls: 수정 싱잉볼
urban temple stay: 도심형 템플스테이
to bring ~ into the city: ~을 도심으로 들여오다
서울의 어두운 영화관 안에서 100여 명이 빈 스크린을 마주한 채 수정 싱잉볼의 맑은 소리를 들었다.
CGV 동대문점에서 열린 이 특별한 모임은 영화 상영이 아니라 도심 속 명상 프로그램 ‘어반 템플스테이’였다.
“Practicing Buddhism begins with learning to see reality as it is,” said Buddhist monk Seon Il, who was leading the event’s music meditation. “Meditation isn’t about setting aside special time — it starts from feeling your breath and emotions exactly as they are in this very moment.”
see reality as it is: 있는 그대로의 현실을 보다
meditation: 명상
“불교 수행은 있는 그대로의 현실을 보는 데서 시작합니다.” 음악 명상을 이끈 선일 스님이 말했다.
“명상은 특별한 시간을 내는 게 아니라, 지금 이 순간의 호흡과 감정을 느끼는 것부터 시작됩니다.”
A wave of nods rippled across the seats. As movie theaters have fallen out of favor with the public amid the rise of streaming platforms, many halls are being repurposed for non-film activities — from screenings of ASMR short reels to live game broadcasts.
a wave of nods: 고개를 끄덕이는 물결
to fall out of favor: 인기가 시들다
be repurposed: 다른 용도로 바뀌다
객석 곳곳에서 고개를 끄덕이는 물결이 일었다.
스트리밍 플랫폼의 확산으로 영화관의 인기가 줄어들면서, 많은 상영관이 비영화용 공간으로 변하고 있다.
On Saturday, one temporarily transformed into a Buddhist temple. Organized by the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism, the program is dubbed “Silent Theater.”
to transform into: ~로 변하다
be dubbed: ~라고 불리다
그중 한 영화관은 지난 토요일(10월18일) 하루 불교 사찰로 변신했다. 이 행사는 대한불교조계종 한국불교문화사업단이 주관했으며, 이름은 ‘고요극장’이었다.
Attendees ranged across generations, with people in their 20s to 30s making up the largest group at 44 percent, followed by those in their 40s at 30 percent, 50s at 10 percent, 60s at 7 percent, 70s at 7 percent and teens or younger at 2 percent, per the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism. “I’m not a Buddhist, but I love temple stays,” a program participant, Lee Ju-won, 28, told the Korea JoongAng Daily after Saturday's program concluded.
to range across generations: 세대를 아우르다
temple stay: 템플스테이
참가자들은 다양한 연령층으로 구성됐으며, 20~30대가 44퍼센트로 가장 많았다.
“불교 신자는 아니지만 템플스테이를 정말 좋아한다”고 28세 이주원씨는 프로그램 후 코리아중앙데일리에 말했다.
“Since discovering them last year, I’ve been to many already.” Buddhism and its temple stays are garnering fresh attention among younger generations, who resonate with the religion’s healing, introspective and “chill” teachings.
to garner attention: 관심을 끌다
to resonate with: ~에 공감하다
introspective: 자기 성찰적인
chill: 차분한, 힐링되는
“지난해에 처음 알게 된 뒤로 여러 번 참가했다"라고 그는 말했다. 불교와 템플스테이는 치유적이고 성찰적인 가르침 덕분에 젊은 세대의 새로운 관심을 받고 있다.
According to the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism, the number of participants in temple stay programs reached 292,000 in the first half of this year — a record high since the program's introduction in 2002. The figure is a 20 percent increase from the same period last year and a 60 percent surge compared to two years ago.
to reach (숫자): ~에 이르다
record high: 최고 기록
to surge: 급증하다
대한불교조계종 한국불교문화사업단에 따르면, 올해 상반기 템플스테이 참가자는 29만2000명으로 사상 최대를 기록했다.
이는 지난해 같은 기간보다 20퍼센트, 2년 전보다 60퍼센트 늘어난 수치다.
Thirty-three-year-old Choi Yoon-jung is also a frequent temple stay goer, and when she first heard of the concept — a mini temple stay at a Seoul cinema — she was skeptical. “When doing a typical temple stay in the faraway countryside, the scenery itself heals you, as if saying, 'You should rest now.’”
temple stay goer: 템플스테이 애호가
skeptical: 회의적인
faraway countryside: 멀리 떨어진 시골
33세 최윤정씨 역시 템플스테이 애호가지만, 영화관에서 하는 미니 템플스테이 이야기를 처음 들었을 때는 회의적이었다.
“시골 사찰에서 하는 템플스테이는 풍경만 봐도 ‘이제 쉬어야지’라는 생각이 들잖아요.”
“The whole point is to get away, so I have always opted for programs that were outside big cities.” But she was proven wrong after the event.
the whole point: 핵심
to get away: 벗어나다, 떠나다
be proven wrong: 틀렸음이 드러나다
“핵심은 일상에서 벗어나는 거라서, 늘 도심 밖 프로그램을 선택했죠.” 하지만 이번 경험 후 그녀의 생각은 달라졌다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]][[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)