Breaking down the walls of finance: The IMA account (KOR)

Banks have traditionally handled deposits and loans, securities firms managed investments and assets and insurers took charge of risk. Over time, these boundaries blurred as financial institutions expanded their services. One prominent example is universal banking, where banks operate across securities and insurance businesses. Introduced under the banner of efficiency and convenience, the model led instead to repeated cases of misselling high-risk products such as equity-linked securities. Bank counters became the main source of such irregularities, prioritizing profit over financial inclusion.The rise of interest rates has amplified public criticism of banks’ widening interest margins — the gap between lending and deposit rates. While deposit rates edged up only slightly, loan rates surged. This imbalance sparked debate over “windfall taxes” and reignited questions about the balance between the public role of finance and private gain. Against this backdrop, the government is moving to allow securities firms to take deposits — a core function traditionally reserved for banks — through a new Investment Management Account, or IMA. The system would let customers deposit funds with securities firms and manage them simultaneously as investment capital.However, this shift carries risks. Deposits are grounded in trust and guaranteed principal, whereas securities firms inherently deal with risk management and diversification. Combining these two functions can blur the line between safety and risk in the eyes of consumers. Unlike bank deposits, funds in IMA accounts will not be protected by the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation. Securities firms will shoulder the credit risk themselves. If they pursue excessive profits, the hybrid nature of these accounts could once again lead to the misselling of risky products.Financial innovation is vital, but it loses meaning if it erodes public trust. The lesson from universal banking is that progress requires balance and accountability, not boundless expansion. Whether IMA accounts foster healthier competition or generate new confusion will depend on the ethics of financial institutions and the vigilance of regulators.은행은 예금과 대출을, 증권사는 투자와 자산관리를, 보험사는 위험을 관리하는 역할을 해왔다. 은행 업무의 확대로 금융업의 경계는 흐려졌다. 은행이 증권·보험 업무까지 겸하는 ‘유니버설 뱅킹’이 그 대표적 사례다. 자본 효율성을 높이고 고객 서비스의 편의성을 키운다는 명분 아래 도입되었지만, 결과는 그리 아름답지 않았다. 주가연계증권(ELS) 등 고위험 상품의 불완전 판매가 빈번히 발생했다. 은행 창구가 불완전 판매의 진원지가 되었다. 금융 포용보다 수익 극대화를 우선시한 결과였다.고금리 시대의 높은 예대마진은 ‘횡재세’ 논란을 불렀다. 예금 금리는 찔끔 올리고 대출 금리는 크게 높인 은행 행태가 사회적 비판을 받으면서, 금융의 공공성과 사익 추구의 경계에 대한 근본적 질문이 생겼다. 정부가 이번에는 증권사에 은행의 고유 영역이던 수신 기능을 부여하는 종합투자계좌(IMA, Investment Management Account) 도입을 추진한다. 고객이 증권사 계좌로 예금처럼 자금을 맡기고, 동시에 투자로 운용할 수 있도록 하는 제도다.비은행 금융기관의 수신 업무 진출은 새로운 리스크를 낳을 수 있다. 예금은 원금보장이 전제된 신뢰의 영역이나, 증권사는 본질적으로 위험을 관리하고 분산하는 투자기관이다. 두 개념이 결합하면 고객은 위험과 안전의 경계를 혼동하기 쉽다. IMA는 예금보험공사의 보호를 받지 못하고 증권사가 신용위험을 부담해야 한다. 만약 증권사가 과도한 수익 추구에 나선다면, 예금과 투자가 섞인 구조 속에서 또 다른 불완전 판매가 재현될 수 있다.금융 혁신은 필요하나 신뢰를 훼손한다면 의미가 없다. 유니버설 뱅킹의 교훈은 무한 확장이 아닌 균형과 책임이다. IMA 계좌가 금융 생태계의 경쟁을 촉진하는 길이 될지, 또 다른 혼란을 불러올지, 그 답은 금융기관의 도덕성과 감독 당국의 세심한 관리에 달려 있다.