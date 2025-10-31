Korea and U.S. have diverging views after tariff 'deal' (KOR)

Korea and the United States reached a long-awaited tariff agreement on Wednesday, but differences are already emerging over key details. The deal allows Korea to invest $200 billion of its $350 billion U.S. investment fund over 10 years, with the remaining $150 billion devoted to shipbuilding cooperation projects. Washington agreed to lower mutual tariffs and auto and parts tariffs to 15 percent and to apply semiconductor tariffs at levels similar to those for to Taiwan.While the agreement reduces trade uncertainty, major hurdles remain. The most urgent task is easing the 50 percent tariffs still imposed on steel, aluminum and related products, which have hit small and appliance manufacturers hardest. Seoul must also navigate the National Assembly’s ratification process for the U.S. investment plan, expected to draw opposition over its fiscal impact.Discrepancies in public statements by both governments also signal friction ahead. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick wrote on X that “semiconductor tariffs are not part of this agreement,” contradicting remarks from Kim Yong-beom, policy chief at the presidential office, who said tariffs on Korean semiconductors would match Taiwan’s. Lutnick also claimed Korea had agreed to fully open its domestic market, a statement that conflicts with Seoul’s insistence that it protected sensitive agricultural sectors such as rice and beef.Negotiations over investment priorities may also prove contentious. Despite Seoul’s pledge to ensure “commercial rationality” and tangible benefits for the Korean economy, Lutnick said investment items would include Alaska’s natural gas pipelines, AI development, and energy infrastructure projects — remarks that suggest Washington intends to steer the deal to its advantage. Each comment hints at future bargaining battles, reminding both sides that agreement on broad terms does not mean consensus on details.Officials warn against repeating the missteps of the first negotiation round in July, when Seoul declared “a deal” prematurely only to be slowed by unresolved specifics. In trade talks between allies, neither side can expect to win outright. The government must therefore be transparent about trade-offs, seek public understanding and avoid overpromising. As the saying goes, “the devil is in the details.” Korea’s challenge now is to stay patient and vigilant to secure its interests to the very end.한·미 관세협상이 지난 29일 극적으로 타결됐다. 이견이 컸던 대미 투자와 관련해 한국이 3500억 달러(약 500조원)의 대미 투자펀드 중 2000억 달러를 매년 200억 달러 한도 내에서 분할 투자하고, 1500억 달러는 조선업 협력 프로젝트로 하는 것으로 접점을 찾았다. 미국은 상호관세와 자동차·부품 관세를 15%로 낮추고, 반도체 관세도 대만에 비해 불리하지 않게 적용키로 했다.관세 불확실성이 해소된 건 다행이지만 진짜 협상은 이제부터 시작이다. 풀어야 할 과제도 산적해 있다. 가장 시급한 과제는 이번 협상에서 관철하지 못한 철강·알루미늄 및 파생상품에 부과되는 관세(50%) 완화다. 중소 업체와 가전업체의 충격이 큰 만큼 보완책 마련에 속도를 내야 한다. 대미 투자 관련 국회 비준 절차도 넘어야 할 산이다. 막대한 재정 부담이 예상되는 만큼 야당과 국민을 충분히 설득해야 한다.세부 조율 과정에서 양국의 기싸움도 만만치 않을 전망이다. 벌써 다른 목소리가 흘러나오고 있다. 하워드 러트닉 미국 상무장관은 이날 X(옛 트위터)에 올린 글에서 “반도체 관세는 이번 합의의 일부가 아니다”고 주장했다. “반도체의 경우 대만보다 불리하지 않은 수준의 관세를 적용받기로 합의했다”는 김용범 대통령실 정책실장의 발언과는 온도 차가 있다. 게다가 “한국이 자국 시장을 100% 완전 개방하는 데 동의했다”는 러트닉의 말은 쌀과 쇠고기 등 민감한 농업 분야의 추가 개방을 방어했다는 정부 발표와도 사뭇 다르다.대미 투자와 관련한 양국의 밀고 당기기도 쉽지 않은 싸움이다. ‘상업적 합리성’과 ‘한국 경제에 도움이 되느냐’를 따지겠다는 우리 정부의 선언이 무색하게, 러트닉 장관은 대미 투자 항목에 알래스카 천연가스관과 인공지능(AI), 에너지 기반시설 등이 포함될 것이라고 밝혔다. 향후 협상 과정에서 우위를 점하려는 포석이라 하더라도, 미국 측의 이런 발언 하나하나를 허투루 넘겨서는 안 된다. 양국이 큰 틀에서 합의에 도달했지만, 구체적인 방향과 세부 항목은 여전히 불투명하다. 그런 만큼 아전인수격 해석이나 지나친 낙관론은 금물이다. 지난 7월 1차 협상 때도 ‘타결’에만 방점을 찍었다가 세부 협상 및 조율 과정에서 발목이 잡혔던 만큼, 같은 과오를 반복해서는 안 된다.자국의 이익을 최대화하려는 국가 간 협상에서 우리가 원하는 대로만 갈 수 없다. 그렇기에 문제를 숨기기보다 감수해야 할 부분이 있으면 솔직하게 밝히고 국민에게 양해를 구하는 게 맞다. ‘악마는 디테일에 있다’는 말처럼 긴장의 끈을 놓지 말고 국익을 최대화하도록 끝까지 최선을 다해야 한다.