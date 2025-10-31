NCT members Doyoung, Jungwoo to join military in December

Young, free and confident: 82Major blending K-tradition with modern chic

xikers 'Wrecking the House' as album series comes to a close

Girl group Girlset to release new single 'Little Miss' on Nov. 14

BTS member Jungkook spotted dining alone at barbecue restaurant in Itaewon

Related Stories

ARMY celebrates RM's birthday by planting a forest

Woman sent to prosecutors for attempting to break into Jungkook’s house

BTS's Jungkook, Blackpink's Lisa and more nominated for MTV's Video Music Awards

Hat allegedly belonging to BTS's Jungkook on secondhand market causes controversy

Extended version of Jungkook's documentary to be released on Disney+ on Tuesday