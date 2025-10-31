Blackpink to open pop-ups in collaboration with Musinsa and sports apparel brands
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 14:46
- LIM JEONG-WON
Pop-up stores featuring Blackpink's collaboration with sports apparel brands will open from Saturday to Nov. 10, YG Plus announced on Friday. The pop-ups are a result of YG Plus's partnership with Musinsa.
The “Blackpink Pop-up in Seoul & Busan” will open on Saturday and run through Nov. 10 at five major Musinsa stores in Myeongdong, Hannam, Hongdae, Gangnam and Busan, YG Plus said.
More than 100 merchandise items related to Blackpink will be on display, including a special edition custom kit for the girl group’s official light stick and key chains featuring each Blackpink member.
As part of a “Musinsa Drop,” or a limited-time promotional event, rare clothing items — such as the “Blackpink in Your Area” League Collection, a collaboration between the group and clothing brands Complex and Fanatics — will also be available at the pop-ups.
The collection will feature collaborations between Blackpink and the local sports teams of host cities of its world tour “Deadline,” which began in Goyang, Gyeonggi on July 5 this year and continues until Jan. 26 next year. Hoodies and T-shirts from Major League Baseball teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets will be available as part of the League Collection as well.
Customers who spend over 50,000 won ($35) at any pop-up store will receive one of eight randomly distributed Blackpink photocards. Additional benefits will be announced at a later date, YG Plus said.
