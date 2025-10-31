Girl group Girlset to release new single 'Little Miss' on Nov. 14
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 08:54
- YOON SO-YEON
JYP Entertainment's global girl group Girlset, formally known as VCHA, will release a new single titled "Little Miss" on Nov. 14, the agency said Friday.
The new single comes three months since the quartet's single "Commas" was released in August. The group is set on flaunting its full potential and spreading its music to the world, according to the agency.
Girlset, previously known as VCHA, includes members Lexi, Camila, Savanna and Kendall. The group is a joint project between JYP and Republic Records formed through the audition program “A2K” in 2023.
The group rebranded itself after former member KG left the group last December, claiming abuse from the agency, while Kaylee left in July on "mutual terms."
