 Girl group Girlset to release new single 'Little Miss' on Nov. 14
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Girl group Girlset to release new single 'Little Miss' on Nov. 14

Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 08:54
Girl group Girlset ″Little Miss″ cover [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Girlset ″Little Miss″ cover [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
JYP Entertainment's global girl group Girlset, formally known as VCHA, will release a new single titled "Little Miss" on Nov. 14, the agency said Friday.
 
The new single comes three months since the quartet's single "Commas" was released in August. The group is set on flaunting its full potential and spreading its music to the world, according to the agency.
 

Related Article

 
Girlset, previously known as VCHA, includes members Lexi, Camila, Savanna and Kendall. The group is a joint project between JYP and Republic Records formed through the audition program “A2K” in 2023.
 
The group rebranded itself after former member KG left the group last December, claiming abuse from the agency, while Kaylee left in July on "mutual terms."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Girlset JYP Entertainment VCHA single

More in K-pop

BTS member Jungkook spotted dining alone at barbecue restaurant in Itaewon

Girl group Girlset to release new single 'Little Miss' on Nov. 14

xikers 'Wrecking the House' as album series comes to a close

Young, free and confident: 82Major blending K-tradition with modern chic

NCT members Doyoung, Jungwoo to join military in December

Related Stories

VCHA changes name to Girlset, enters new chapter with four members

VCHA KG's claims are 'false and exaggerated,' says JYP USA

JYP to establish Latin America subsidiary, hold audition program in region

JYP's newest girl group VCHA to drop 'Girls of the Year'

VCHA, new girl group from JYP Entertainment, to debut in January
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)