Le Sserafim's mini-concert closes Nvidia gaming conference
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 14:43 Updated: 31 Oct. 2025, 14:52
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Le Sserafim gave a special performance at a global gaming event hosted by U.S. tech giant Nvidia on Thursday, agency Source Music said Friday.
The GeForce Gamer Festival, held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the release of Nvidia’s GeForce graphics card in Korea.
"You know what everybody in the world is listening to, right? We're listening to K-pop," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as he introduced the group as a “great performer.”
Le Sserafim performed multiple songs including its latest, “Spaghetti,” as well as “Unforgiven” (2023) and “Antifragile” (2022), marking the finale of the event.
Le Ssearfim debuted in 2022. The quintet, comprising Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae, is known for songs like “Fearless” (2022), “Easy” (2024) and “Hot.”
