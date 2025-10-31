 Le Sserafim's mini-concert closes Nvidia gaming conference
Le Sserafim's mini-concert closes Nvidia gaming conference

Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 14:43 Updated: 31 Oct. 2025, 14:52
Girl group Le Sserafim [SOURCE MUSIC]

Le Sserafim gave a special performance at a global gaming event hosted by U.S. tech giant Nvidia on Thursday, agency Source Music said Friday.
 
The GeForce Gamer Festival, held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the release of Nvidia’s GeForce graphics card in Korea.
 

Stills from Le Sserafim's performance during GeForce Gamer Festival, held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 30. [SOURCE MUSIC]

Stills from Le Sserafim's performance during GeForce Gamer Festival, held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 30. [SOURCE MUSIC]

 
"You know what everybody in the world is listening to, right? We're listening to K-pop," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as he introduced the group as a “great performer.” 
 
Le Sserafim performed multiple songs including its latest, “Spaghetti,” as well as “Unforgiven” (2023) and “Antifragile” (2022), marking the finale of the event. 
 
Le Ssearfim debuted in 2022. The quintet, comprising Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae, is known for songs like “Fearless” (2022), “Easy” (2024) and “Hot.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
Le Sserafim's mini-concert closes Nvidia gaming conference

