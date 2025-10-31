Model Moon Ga-bi reveals photos of son with actor Jung Woo-sung on Instagram
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 09:25
Model Moon Ga-bi revealed photos of her son, whom she shares with actor Jung Woo-sung, on Instagram on Thursday.
Moon and her son were spotted dressed in matching outfits, smiling and walking hand in hand in the photos. Her son's face was not shown in full.
On Nov. 22 last year, Moon announced on Instagram that she had given birth to a son, without mentioning the child’s father. Two days later, it was revealed that the father was actor Jung, a disclosure that quickly became a major talking point.
Moon and Jung reportedly met in 2022 at a gathering, and Moon found out about her pregnancy in June the following year. She gave birth in March 2024, with Jung reportedly receiving paternity testing.
However, as the pair had no plans for marriage, they agreed to raise the child separately while each fulfilling their parental roles.
At the time, Jung’s agency, Artist Company, said, “The child Moon revealed on social media is indeed Jung’s biological son. The two are discussing the best approach to raising the child, and he will do his utmost as a father.”
At the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards, Jung addressed the matter during his acceptance speech for the Most Viewed Film award for “12.12: The Day” (2023).
“To everyone who has supported me with love and high expectations, I sincerely apologize for causing concern and disappointment,” he said. “I will take responsibility for all criticism. As a father, I will fulfill my duties to the very end.”
In August, it was reported that Jung had registered his marriage to his longtime noncelebrity partner.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
