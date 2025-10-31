Hegseth voices 'serious' concerns over China's activities in South China Sea in talks with Chinese defense chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed "serious" concerns over China's activities in the South China Sea, around Taiwan and toward its regional allies during his first in-person talks with his Chinese counterpart in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, the Pentagon said.During the meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on the margins of a security forum, Hegseth also reiterated that the United States does not seek conflict but will "stoutly" safeguard its interests in the Indo-Pacific, a region that he has called America's "priority" theater.They met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a temporary trade truce during their talks in Korea, and Trump unveiled a surprise directive to begin nuclear weapons testing."Secretary Hegseth highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region. He emphasized serious U.S. concerns about China's activities in the South China Sea, around Taiwan, and toward U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific," the Pentagon said in a readout."Secretary Hegseth underscored that while the United States does not seek conflict, it will continue to stoutly defend its interests and ensure it has the capabilities in the region to do so."In September, Hegseth and Dong had their first call, during which the Pentagon chief said the United States does not seek conflict with China nor is it pursuing regime change or the strangulation of China, while stressing that the United States has "vital" interests in the Asia-Pacific and will "resolutely" protect them.During Wednesday's meeting with new Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in Tokyo, Hegseth described the regional security threats as "severe" and "urgent," as he pointed to China's "unprecedented" military buildup and its "aggressive" military actions.At a defense forum in Singapore in May, Hegseth cast China as posing a "real" and "potentially imminent" threat, urging allies in Asia to bolster their defense spending.Yonhap