Late U.S. Air Force major named Korean War hero for November

The Veterans Ministry said Friday it has designated late U.S. Air Force Maj. Charles J. Loring Jr. as next month's Korean War hero in recognition of his sacrifice during the 1950-53 conflict.Maj. Loring bravely sacrificed his life by flying his damaged aircraft into an enemy's camp during a close air support and bombing mission for UN forces at the height of the war in 1952, according to the ministry.Korea posthumously conferred the Taegeuk Order of Military Merit on Loring in 2024, the country's highest military honor. The U.S. government awarded him the Medal of Honor in 1954.Yonhap