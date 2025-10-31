Navy chiefs of Korea, Peru discuss arms cooperation

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil on Friday met with his Peruvian counterpart to discuss ways to expand arms cooperation between the countries' navies.Kang held the meeting with Adm. Javier Bravo De Rueda Delgado at the Navy headquarters in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong, according to the armed service. It marked the first visit to Korea by the Peruvian navy chief since taking office in August.During the talks, the two sides discussed measures to bolster cooperation in the defense sector, as well as in personnel and educational exchanges.Since 2013, the two navies have maintained close ties through a regular consultative body and engaged in various training programs aimed at promoting personnel exchanges between the navies.Yonhap