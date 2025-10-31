Korea joins U.S. first lady's initiative to develop AI, technology for children's education

Korean negotiators held firm as U.S. played hardball in trade negotiations, officials say

ASEAN-Korea Centre to host K-pop, V-pop concert to promote exchanges

Lee meets with UAE Crown Prince as both leaders talk up 'special' partnership

Related Stories

BTS's V tops iTunes charts in 75 countries with latest release 'Winter Ahead'

Big Ocean to embark on first-ever tour in Europe next month

Looking for lessons in K-pop? These universities teach it all.

U.S. singer Benson Boone to hold Seoul concert in January next year

Preserving music's past to inspire future musicians