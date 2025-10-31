Cha Eun-woo, inspiration for 'KPop Demon Hunters' heartthrob, to host APEC dinner
Actor and singer Cha Eun-woo was chosen to host the official welcome banquet for state leaders in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Friday after being identified as the real-life model for the male lead in the Netflix film "KPop Demon Hunters."
“Cha Eun-woo was specially selected as host because he is the actual model for the character Jinu in 'KPop Demon Hunters,'" a Democratic Party official told the JoongAng Ilbo in a phone call on Friday. "It will likely draw great attention from foreign leaders as well.”
Director Maggie Kang told Forbes in June that Jinu, the leader of the boy band Saja Boys in the film, was “heavily inspired by Cha Eun-woo and Nam Joo-hyuk.”
President Lee Jae Myung has frequently mentioned "KPop Demon Hunters" during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events to promote Korean culture.
In his keynote speech at the APEC CEO Summit on Wednesday, Lee said, “In 'KPop Demon Hunters,' idols and fans unite to complete a honmoon [soul gate] that drives away darkness. Solidarity and cooperation are the keys to a brighter future.”
During his bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday, Lee again referred to the film, saying it “showed Canada’s cultural capabilities," noting that Kang, the film’s director and screenwriter, is Korean Canadian.
Cha, who began his mandatory military service in July, is currently serving in the Army’s military band fanfare unit. The band was scheduled to take part in several APEC events, including welcoming ceremonies for U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Among these duties, Cha will serve as master of ceremonies for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting dinner, where K-pop star G-Dragon is also scheduled to perform.
