Diplomacy in action at the APEC summit — in pictures

President Lee Jae Myung, right, greets U.S. President Donald Trump upon Trump's arrival at the National Gyeongju Museum, the venue for the Korea-U.S. summit, in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 29. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]
From diplomacy to business and culture, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit brought together global leaders in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, showcasing Korea as a hub for international dialogue and collaboration.
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump visited the historic city and held his second bilateral summit with President Lee Jae Myung. Other heads of state, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also visited Korea for the APEC gathering.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who attended the APEC CEO Summit that ran from Wednesday through Friday, was spotted in Seoul on Thursday night enjoying chimaek,
or chicken and beer, with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung.
In Gyeongju, cultural figures also took part in the event. RM, the leader of boy band BTS, delivered a speech during the APEC CEO Summit, and singer and actor Cha Eun-woo, who currently serves in the military, made a surprise appearance on Friday to host the official welcome banquet for world leaders.
The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which began on Friday, is set to conclude on Saturday, with global leaders expected to negotiate the adoption of the so-called “Gyeongju Declaration.”
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, offers a handshake to Chinese President Xi Jinping as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Busan on October 30. The summit between Washington and Beijing was the first in six years. [REUTERS/YONHAP]
President Lee Jae Myung, second from right, holds a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, second from left, at the main venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]
A Korean folk music performer takes the stage outside the venue for the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang on Oct. 31. [AP/YONHAP]
Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung, center, and spouses of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders pose for a photo during their visit to Bulguk Temple in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31. [YONHAP]
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, drinks a glass of beer with his arm entwined with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, left, and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung during their casual dinner of chimaek — the Korean term for chicken and beer — in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [YONHAP]
RM of boy band BTS delivers his speech on Korea's cultural industry at the APEC CEO Summit at the Gyeongju Arts Center in North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 29. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo is seen in this collaged photo from a video that was reportedly taken at a hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, where the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting convened. [SCREEN CAPTURE]
