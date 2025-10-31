 Greek embassy promotes national foods in Korea
Greek embassy promotes national foods in Korea

Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 20:55
Greek-origin food products are displayed to promote Greek snacks, dairy products, wine and olive oil at an event held in a restaurant in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

The Greek Embassy in Seoul on Thursday presented a wide selection of olive oil, Greek wine, honey and dairy products in an effort to expand its exports to Korea at a Mediterranean-themed restaurant in southern Seoul.
 
During the event — titled “A Greek day in Seoul,” counselor and head of economic diplomacy department Konstantinos Daskalopoulos said the embassy aims to strengthen the presence of Greek food products among Korean gourmets and the general public. The Greek diplomat also noted that Korean travelers who had visited Greece could enjoy such culinary experiences through authentic Greek products available in Korea.
 
“We believe that Koreans deserve the best quality,” Daskalopoulos said. “It is not a coincidence that Greece is one of the most visited tourism destinations. And Korean travelers [ …] come to Greece and enjoy these products there. Now, we would like to bring them to Korea.”
 
According to the Greek Embassy, their exports of olive oil to Korea reached an all-time-high of $3.8 million last year. The Embassy noted that their oil products have a “consistently positive outlook in the Korean market” with a total export value increase of 86.9 percent over the last four years. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
