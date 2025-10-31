Korea joins U.S. first lady's initiative to develop AI, technology for children's education
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 09:13
Korea has officially joined U.S. first lady Melania Trump’s “Fostering the Future Together” initiative through a new agreement aimed at expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.
The initiative promotes the empowerment of children through technology, innovation and education, according to the announcement. Korea will be joining the initiative through the new Technology Prosperity Deal signed with the United States.
"I am proud that the Republic of Korea is joining my global coalition to empower children through the promotion of technology, innovation, and education," said Trump.
"As a longstanding leader in technological advancement, the Republic of Korea will offer invaluable insights to the participating nations in the Fostering the Future Together initiative."
The Korea–U.S. Technology Prosperity Deal was signed during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Asia. The tech deal, as part of the first lady's initiative, also encourages the responsible use of advanced technology to support children, educators and parents while protecting young people from online risks.
Melania Trump launched the “Fostering the Future Together” initiative in September during the 80th United Nations General Assembly. The program brings together countries committed to improving child welfare through education, innovation and technology.
Participating governments will work to introduce AI and other advanced educational tools, train teachers and parents, and develop future-oriented learning environments.
The first lady is expected to host the first “Fostering the Future Together” meeting at the White House next year.
BY KIM HYOUNG-GU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
