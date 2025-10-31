 Lee meets with UAE Crown Prince as both leaders talk up 'special' partnership
Lee meets with UAE Crown Prince as both leaders talk up 'special' partnership

Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 14:02
President Lee Jae Myung, first on the front row, delivers opening remarks during his meeting with UAE Crown Prince Khalid bin Mohamed Al Nahyan at the APEC summit venue in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Friday. [PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung, first on the front row, delivers opening remarks during his meeting with UAE Crown Prince Khalid bin Mohamed Al Nahyan at the APEC summit venue in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Friday. [PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CORPS]

 
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — President Lee Jae Myung on Friday described the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as Korea’s “strong and traditional ally,” and expressed hope that relations between the two countries would advance further following the crown prince’s visit to Korea.
 
Although the UAE is not a member economy of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), it attended the summit in Gyeongju as a special guest nation, invited by Korea along with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
 
During his meeting with Crown Prince Khalid of Abu Dhabi at the HICO Convention Center in Gyeongju shortly after the first APEC summit session, Lee referred to the UAE as “the only country in the Middle East that maintains a special strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea.”
 
He also reminded the crown prince that “Gyeongju was a place that engaged in exchanges with the Islamic world a thousand years ago.”
 
Crown Prince Khalid bin Mohamed Al Nahyan said the relationship between the UAE and Korea is “very special and important to us,” adding that what makes it special is that it is “built on trust.”
 
“Strengthening ties and cooperation among Asian nations is also a priority for us,” he said, adding that he looks forward to welcoming Lee in November for the Korean president's first visit to the UAE since taking office.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea UAE Lee Jae Myung APEC summit

