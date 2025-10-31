International student volunteers to offer translation, visitor support during APEC summit

Study in Korea website partially restored with most services available, Niied says

International entrepreneurs make their mark at Chung Ju-yung Startup Competition Demo Day

Topik website back up after NIRS fire

Gov't extends D-10 job seeker visa to three years, introduces another intern option

Related Stories

As caregiver shortage looms, government turns to young foreigners

Gov't launches new 'regional,' 'top-tier' visa programs as part of immigration overhaul

After years of lagging, Korea may have last laugh as leader

[Post-Covid-19 New Normal] Is Korea out of its depth in hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine?

Jeju Air attracts interest from half a dozen companies