 Topik website back up after NIRS fire
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 15:03
The Topik website, which was restored on Friday [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Topik website has been restored as of Friday, with test-takers able to check their scores and sign up for an upcoming exam. 
 
The Topik website, which has been down following the fire at the National Information Resources Service's Daejeon headquarters, is back up again. 
 

The fire broke out in a server room on Sept. 26, damaging 96 information systems that were critical to central government operations. The Topik website is run by the government's National Institute for International Education.
 
Scores for the eighth Topik internet-based test (IBT), which were to be announced on the website on Oct. 2, will now be announced on Friday at 3 p.m. 
 
A special registration period for the 10th Topik IBT exam will be open from Nov. 4 to 6 for test-takers. Registration for the exam was originally set to open from Sept. 23 to 29. 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
