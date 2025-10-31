Consultation fees at primary care clinics to increase by 10 cents
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 20:04
Consultation fees at primary care clinics in Korea will slightly rise starting from next year as part of a government initiative to address what it sees as relatively low reimbursement rates for basic medical services.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Friday that the health insurance policy deliberation committee, the highest decision-making body for the national health insurance system, voted during its 20th meeting to increase the initial consultation fee at clinic-level institutions by 0.76 percent from Jan. 1, 2026.
The fee will rise from 18,700 won ($13) to 18,840 won, an increase of 140 won. Of that, the patient’s out-of-pocket portion will increase by about 42 won.
Four other medical service fees at hospital-level institutions — including discharge prescription fees, outpatient medication guidance fees, inpatient medication guidance fees and sterile injection preparation fees — will also rise by 30 to 50 percent.
Discharge prescription fees will rise by 200 won, medication guidance fees by up to 820 won and sterile injection preparation fees by up to 3,770 won.
The adjustments are part of the second national health insurance comprehensive plan, which spans from 2024 to 2028.
The ministry plans to allocate 51.5 billion won to fund the changes, including 19 billion won for increased clinic consultation fees and 32.5 billion won for hospital dispensing and preparation services. The fee schedule was adjusted by raising the relative value scores of previously undervalued items.
A ministry official said the government will continue to adjust undercompensated services to address imbalances in reimbursement rates.
During Friday’s committee meeting, the government also voted to end emergency medical subsidies that were introduced earlier this year in response to a mass resignation by medical residents protesting a planned increase in medical school admissions. The highest-level healthcare crisis alert, issued in February 2024, was lifted on Oct. 20.
Since Feb. 20, the government has covered 10 emergency service items through the national health insurance budget to support hospitals in maintaining emergency care systems. The government spent 1.96 trillion won on these emergency subsidies through the end of August this year, according to Democratic Party lawmaker Nam In-soon.
Of the 10 items, four have already been either phased out or incorporated into regular billing through pilot programs at tertiary hospitals. Of the six remaining, four will now be discontinued: separate fees for emergency room consultations, compensation for severely ill patients hospitals cannot admit, temporary increases to referral fees and bonuses for rapid response teams.
However, two items directly related to emergency medical care will be integrated into the official reimbursement system. These include fees for specialist consultations in emergency centers and additional reimbursement for major surgeries performed within 24 hours of an emergency center visit.
Specialists at regional and advanced emergency centers, as well as trauma centers, will now receive a 100 percent bonus on consultation fees.
In a separate decision, the ministry will also expand insurance coverage for medical equipment — including pulse oximeters, suction devices and enteral feeding pumps — for severely ill pediatric patients who receive long-term care at home.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
