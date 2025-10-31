 First lady shines spotlight on traditional hanbok at APEC gathering
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 09:08
First lady Kim Hea Kyung, center, meets with hanbok designers at a tea meeting at the Gyeongju National Museum in Gyeongju on Oct. 30. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

First lady Kim Hea Kyung has been spotlighting the elegance of traditional Korean attire by wearing and promoting hanbok during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
 
On Thursday, Kim held a tea meeting with five hanbok designers and expressed her appreciation for their efforts in showcasing its beauty.
 

Pledging her own commitment to its promotion, Kim said, "I will help elevate its global stature by wearing it on official occasions in and out of the country," according to the presidential office.
 
After the tea meeting, the first lady, dressed in a striking hanbok featuring a white upper garment and a crimson skirt, walked through the streets of Gyeongju, greeting tourists and citizens, and posing for photos with them.
 
The choice of attire was also a nod to diplomacy. Earlier in the day, Kim met with Diana Fox Carney, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. For the meeting, she chose an outfit with a color scheme similar to the symbolic colors of the Canadian flag.
 
The first lady's advocacy for hanbok was also on display Wednesday when she attended a hanbok fashion show held in front of a scenic bridge in the historic southeastern city.
 

