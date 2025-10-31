International Women's Forum Korea hosts 'Youth Career Camp' for job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 17:58
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
More than a hundred job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs participated in a capacity building and career mentoring session on Friday in Jeonju, North Jeolla, hosted by the International Women’s Forum (IWF) Korea.
The program, dubbed “Career Bridge 2025 - Youth Career Camp,” invited young job seekers and workers, hopeful entrepreneurs and owners of small-sized businesses and startups to create a “glocal” network of future professionals.
The panel of mentors ranged from scholars — such as Kang Min-ah, a public administration professor at Ewha Womans University and former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection — to entrepreneurs and executives from the private sector, as well as officials from provincial public agencies. They shared anecdotes and lessons on cultivating professional competency, offering advice to participants about the recruitment process and more.
“The IWF is a global network of female leaders who share their experiences and exact change in the world,” Huh Kum-joo, the president of IWF Korea, said. “The Korean branch strives to become a bridge that passes the wisdom gifted by the globality of its members to future generations of Koreans.”
The daylong program was co-organized by the North Jeolla provincial government, Jeonju city government, startup accelerator Krypton, Jeonbuk Center for Creative Economy and Innovation, Jeonbuk Youth Hub Center, provincial job support center and five major universities in the province: Kunsan National University, Jeonbuk National University, Jeonju University, Wonkwang University and Woosuk University.
The IWF was founded in 1974 in New York. It currently runs 76 branches in 34 nations and boasts 8,000 members. Margaret Thatcher, the first woman British prime minister, and former U.S. Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Hillary Clinton are listed in the IWF’s international hall of fame.
The IWF Korea branch was established in December last year.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)