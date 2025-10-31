 International Women's Forum Korea hosts 'Youth Career Camp' for job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

International Women's Forum Korea hosts 'Youth Career Camp' for job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs

Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 17:58
Participants and mentors pose for a photo during the “Career Bridge 2025 – Youth Career Camp,” a mentoring program hosted by the International Women’s Forum's Korea in Jeonju, North Jeolla on Oct. 31. [INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S FORUM KOREA]

Participants and mentors pose for a photo during the “Career Bridge 2025 – Youth Career Camp,” a mentoring program hosted by the International Women’s Forum's Korea in Jeonju, North Jeolla on Oct. 31. [INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S FORUM KOREA]

 
More than a hundred job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs participated in a capacity building and career mentoring session on Friday in Jeonju, North Jeolla, hosted by the International Women’s Forum (IWF) Korea.
 
The program, dubbed “Career Bridge 2025 - Youth Career Camp,” invited young job seekers and workers, hopeful entrepreneurs and owners of small-sized businesses and startups to create a “glocal” network of future professionals. 
 
The panel of mentors ranged from scholars — such as Kang Min-ah, a public administration professor at Ewha Womans University and former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection — to entrepreneurs and executives from the private sector, as well as officials from provincial public agencies. They shared anecdotes and lessons on cultivating professional competency, offering advice to participants about the recruitment process and more.
 

Related Article

“The IWF is a global network of female leaders who share their experiences and exact change in the world,” Huh Kum-joo, the president of IWF Korea, said. “The Korean branch strives to become a bridge that passes the wisdom gifted by the globality of its members to future generations of Koreans.” 
 
The daylong program was co-organized by the North Jeolla provincial government, Jeonju city government, startup accelerator Krypton, Jeonbuk Center for Creative Economy and Innovation, Jeonbuk Youth Hub Center, provincial job support center and five major universities in the province: Kunsan National University, Jeonbuk National University, Jeonju University, Wonkwang University and Woosuk University.
 
The IWF was founded in 1974 in New York. It currently runs 76 branches in 34 nations and boasts 8,000 members. Margaret Thatcher, the first woman British prime minister, and former U.S. Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Hillary Clinton are listed in the IWF’s international hall of fame. 
 
The IWF Korea branch was established in December last year.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea International Women's Forum Korea youth empowerment job seekers IWF Korea

More in Social Affairs

Coast Guard arrests Chinese national who illegally entered, stayed a year

Paws on tour

International Women's Forum Korea hosts 'Youth Career Camp' for job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs

Key figures in Seongnam development scandal sentenced to 8-year prison terms

APEC locations in Gyeongju to become educational spaces to preserve summit's legacy

Related Stories

Number of young people employed jumps in April

U.S. embassy hosts technology leadership workshop for first time in Korea

International Women's Day competition opens

Four out of 10 international students in Korea want to work here too, survey says

[SPONSORED REPORT] NCSOFT offers advice to job seekers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)