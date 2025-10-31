Lee, Thai prime minister discuss joint responses against transnational crimes

President Lee Jae Myung and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held a summit Thursday to discuss joint responses to transnational crimes, including online scams, the presidential office said.The two leaders met in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, following their phone conversation earlier this month.During the talks, Lee and Charnvirakul exchanged opinions over responses to cross-border crimes amid growing concerns over reported cases of crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia.They shared the view that regional and international cooperation is essential to deal with transnational crimes, such as online scam centers, as they cannot be resolved by a single country's efforts, the office said in a release.The leaders also agreed to advance the bilateral strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including the defense industry, digital finance and infrastructure construction, it noted.Yonhap