Man donates organs, tissues upon death, saving 100 people

Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 14:08
A 60-year-old man who lost his wife nine years ago and raised his son alone has given new life to 100 people through his donated organs and tissues.
The Korea organ donation agency (KODA) on Friday shared the story of Moon Ju-hwan, who donated his lungs and human tissues at the Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary’s Hospital in August. His donated tissues will help about 100 patients recover from functional disabilities.
Human tissues, unlike organs that must be transplanted immediately, can be stored for up to five years, according to the National Institute of Organ, Tissue and Blood Management. A single donor’s tissues can benefit up to 100 people.
Moon collapsed on Aug. 9 while talking with a friend and was rushed to the hospital, where he was later declared brain-dead.
Before his death, Moon and his son registered as organ donors, and he always carried his donor card in his wallet. His family agreed to proceed with the donation, honoring his wish to help others at the end of his life.
Those who knew Moon described him as kind and considerate, especially toward his son. After losing his wife nine years ago, he raised his son alone, offering him warmth and friendship as both a parent and a companion.
Moon’s son, Dong-hwi, entered Seoul National University’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering to pursue his dream of becoming a computer engineer, a goal he said he achieved because of his father’s devotion.
“Dad, I miss you so much. You left so suddenly. Please stay healthy and happy in heaven, and wait for me just a little longer. I’ll be waiting for the day we meet again. I love you,” Dong-hwi said through KODA.
Lee Sam-yeol, the head of KODA, also expressed his gratitude to the donor and his family.
“We deeply thank Mr. Moon Ju-hwan and his family for deciding to share life with others,” Lee said. “We hope the warmth of their love will spread widely.”
