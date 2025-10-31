 Recovery of gov't services nears 90% after data center fire
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 12:10
A police vehicle stands by at the main gate of the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon, where a fire broke out in September, on Oct. 9. [KIM SUNG-TAE]

Nearly 90 percent of the government's online administrative services have been restored following an outage caused by a fire at the state data center last month, authorities said Friday.
 
As of 7 a.m., 629 out of 709 services had been normalized following the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon on Sept. 26, bringing the restoration rate to 88.7 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
 

With the restoration of an Interior Ministry system for disaster control, all 40 Grade 1 services — those considered essential based on their impact and number of users — are now back online.
 
The fire began when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room of the NIRS building and was completely extinguished the following day.

Yonhap
