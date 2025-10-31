 Friday's fortune: Most will have smooth sailing today, but if you hit a wall, conserve your energy
Friday's fortune: Most will have smooth sailing today, but if you hit a wall, conserve your energy

Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 05:00
 
 
Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang was born in the year of the Dog. Despite being rather well-known already, her reputation and popularity will rise (even more) today.

October 31 brings generally steady and positive energy, favoring calm reflection, gratitude, and meaningful connections. Many signs will enjoy smooth progress and emotional warmth, while a few others should avoid risks and conserve energy; for most others, balance, humility and steady effort lead to quiet satisfaction.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Familiar things bring the most comfort
🔹 Appreciate what’s yours — your roots matter
🔹 Blend tradition with modern sensibility
🔹 Plans unfold smoothly today
🔹 Trust your intuition — it’s accurate
🔹 Honest conversation builds connection
 
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Keep busy — light tasks keep the mind sharp
🔹 Develop hobbies that spark joy
🔹 Mediate fairly when needed
🔹 Partial success still brings satisfaction
🔹 The ending will justify the effort
🔹 Neither good nor bad — just steady today
 
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid crowds and noisy places
🔹 Stay away from unnecessary commitments
🔹 Skip travel or new investments for now
🔹 Think twice before lending or spending
🔹 Even on familiar paths, proceed with care
🔹 Don’t stand out — stay under the radar
 
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Adapting to change takes patience
🔹 Don’t dwell on the past — move forward
🔹 Trust contracts, not promises
🔹 Stick to principles, not shortcuts
🔹 Avoid overwork or minor injuries
🔹 Stay low-key and preserve your energy
 
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Good | 🧭 North
🔹 Generosity brings quiet happiness
🔹 A caring partner outshines all others
🔹 Show love while you can — don’t delay
🔹 Respecting your spouse ensures peace
🔹 Even attraction needs discretion
🔹 Don’t mistake friendliness for romance
 
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Life blooms with quiet joy today
🔹 Enjoy the simple gift of being alive
🔹 Gratitude turns ordinary moments golden
🔹 Good news or results may arrive
🔹 Diligence pays off — effort brings success
🔹 Dreams are taking shape — believe in them
 
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Strong mind and body are your greatest wealth
🔹 Expect more gains than losses
🔹 New opportunities or tips could emerge
🔹 Your financial instincts are sharp — trust them
🔹 Heavy workload, but satisfying progress
🔹 Confidence fuels achievement
 
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Show compassion and patience toward others
🔹 Helping hands build better days
🔹 Offer advice or guidance if asked
🔹 Focus on collaboration, not competition
🔹 Stay humble and open-minded
🔹 Take a break with a good film or drama
 
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Find balance between opposing sides
🔹 Don’t expect too much from others
🔹 Let go of what’s beyond your ability
🔹 Life feels competitive — stay resilient
🔹 Start tasks early for the best results
🔹 Avoid envy — focus on your own lane
 
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 West
🔹 Your wisdom shines with age and grace
🔹 Family bonds deepen beautifully
🔹 Small efforts grow into lasting rewards
🔹 Influence or authority expands
🔹 Everything aligns to your liking
🔹 Harmony makes today feel complete
 
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Stay cheerful and optimistic
🔹 See the bigger picture beyond details
🔹 Share responsibilities — don’t go it alone
🔹 Seek advice from mentors or elders
🔹 A fortunate encounter may uplift you
🔹 Your reputation and popularity rise
 
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 A calm and carefree day awaits
🔹 Enjoy conversation and connection
🔹 It’s never too late to start fresh
🔹 Morning brings the best momentum
🔹 You’ll gain two benefits from one effort
🔹 Blue tones bring luck — wear them proudly
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
