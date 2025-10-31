Friday's fortune: Most will have smooth sailing today, but if you hit a wall, conserve your energy
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 05:00
October 31 brings generally steady and positive energy, favoring calm reflection, gratitude, and meaningful connections. Many signs will enjoy smooth progress and emotional warmth, while a few others should avoid risks and conserve energy; for most others, balance, humility and steady effort lead to quiet satisfaction.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Familiar things bring the most comfort
🔹 Appreciate what’s yours — your roots matter
🔹 Blend tradition with modern sensibility
🔹 Plans unfold smoothly today
🔹 Trust your intuition — it’s accurate
🔹 Honest conversation builds connection
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Keep busy — light tasks keep the mind sharp
🔹 Develop hobbies that spark joy
🔹 Mediate fairly when needed
🔹 Partial success still brings satisfaction
🔹 The ending will justify the effort
🔹 Neither good nor bad — just steady today
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid crowds and noisy places
🔹 Stay away from unnecessary commitments
🔹 Skip travel or new investments for now
🔹 Think twice before lending or spending
🔹 Even on familiar paths, proceed with care
🔹 Don’t stand out — stay under the radar
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Adapting to change takes patience
🔹 Don’t dwell on the past — move forward
🔹 Trust contracts, not promises
🔹 Stick to principles, not shortcuts
🔹 Avoid overwork or minor injuries
🔹 Stay low-key and preserve your energy
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Good | 🧭 North
🔹 Generosity brings quiet happiness
🔹 A caring partner outshines all others
🔹 Show love while you can — don’t delay
🔹 Respecting your spouse ensures peace
🔹 Even attraction needs discretion
🔹 Don’t mistake friendliness for romance
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Life blooms with quiet joy today
🔹 Enjoy the simple gift of being alive
🔹 Gratitude turns ordinary moments golden
🔹 Good news or results may arrive
🔹 Diligence pays off — effort brings success
🔹 Dreams are taking shape — believe in them
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Strong mind and body are your greatest wealth
🔹 Expect more gains than losses
🔹 New opportunities or tips could emerge
🔹 Your financial instincts are sharp — trust them
🔹 Heavy workload, but satisfying progress
🔹 Confidence fuels achievement
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Show compassion and patience toward others
🔹 Helping hands build better days
🔹 Offer advice or guidance if asked
🔹 Focus on collaboration, not competition
🔹 Stay humble and open-minded
🔹 Take a break with a good film or drama
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Find balance between opposing sides
🔹 Don’t expect too much from others
🔹 Let go of what’s beyond your ability
🔹 Life feels competitive — stay resilient
🔹 Start tasks early for the best results
🔹 Avoid envy — focus on your own lane
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 West
🔹 Your wisdom shines with age and grace
🔹 Family bonds deepen beautifully
🔹 Small efforts grow into lasting rewards
🔹 Influence or authority expands
🔹 Everything aligns to your liking
🔹 Harmony makes today feel complete
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Stay cheerful and optimistic
🔹 See the bigger picture beyond details
🔹 Share responsibilities — don’t go it alone
🔹 Seek advice from mentors or elders
🔹 A fortunate encounter may uplift you
🔹 Your reputation and popularity rise
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 A calm and carefree day awaits
🔹 Enjoy conversation and connection
🔹 It’s never too late to start fresh
🔹 Morning brings the best momentum
🔹 You’ll gain two benefits from one effort
🔹 Blue tones bring luck — wear them proudly
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
