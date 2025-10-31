LG Twins beat Hanwha Eagles to win 2025 Korean Series
The LG Twins won the 2025 Korean Series on Friday, beating the Hanwha Eagles 4-1 in a dominant road performance to win the best-of-seven series in five games.
The Twins started early at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon, stringing together a run in the first inning before the Eagles tied things up again in the second. The Twins pulled ahead again in the third, adding some insurance in the sixth before compounding the win with a fourth run in the ninth inning.
This is the Twins’ second Korean Series title in the last three years and the fourth in the club’s history.
The Twins won the first two games of the series at home at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul comfortably, winning 8-2 on Oct. 26 and 13-5 on Oct. 27. They dropped Game 3 7-3 to the Eagles on Wednesday, but came from behind for a late win on Thursday to move within striking distance of the title.
That win on Thursday, which had hints of Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, came after the Twins six times at the top of the ninth to steal a 7-4 win on the road, putting the Eagles well and truly on the back foot going into tonight’s Game 5.
The Twins win the Korean Series after also taking the pennant with 85 wins, 56 losses and three ties. That earned them a bye straight to the championship, while the Eagles earned their spot by beating the Samsung Lions in the second round of playoffs.
The Eagles have not won a Korean Series title since 1999 and had not played in the series since 2006. Although they managed second in the regular season this year, the long wait for some silverware continues for the Daejeon club.
