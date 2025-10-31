National team's Seol Young-woo notches season's fourth assist for Red Star Belgrade in 3-2 defeat
Korean national team defender Seol Young-woo, 27, who plays for Serbian club Red Star Belgrade, notched his fourth assist of the 2025–26 season on Thursday, where the team suffered a 3-2 defeat against FK Vojvodina.
Starting as a right fullback, Seol played in an away match against FK Vojvodina at Karadorde Stadium in Novi Sad. With Red Star leading 1-0 in first-half stoppage time, Seol dribbled past two defenders with a change of direction on the right flank and delivered a cross that teammate Mirko Ivanic headed into the net.
The assist marked Seol's fifth offensive contribution of the season, adding to his one goal. Despite his efforts, Red Star conceded three goals in the second half and suffered a 3-2 come-from-behind defeat. After an 11-game winning streak to open the season, Red Star have now drawn one and lost one in their last two matches. Seol earned a 7.6 rating from football statistics outlet FotMob, the second-highest on his team.
Meanwhile, fellow national team players Cho Gue-sung, 27, and Lee Han-beom, 23, both started for FC Midtjylland in a 4-0 Danish Cup round-of-16 win in Herning on the same day.
In a 3-4-2-1 formation, Cho was deployed as a second striker, while Lee played as the right center-back in a back three. Though Cho, who scored his fourth goal of the season on Sunday, was unable to register a goal or assist this time, he remained active until he was substituted in the 63rd minute. Lee played the full 90 minutes and contributed to the clean sheet.
Cho received a 7.3 rating from FotMob for his three shots and chance creation. Lee, who recorded an 88 percent pass completion rate, four interceptions and 11 recoveries, was awarded a team-high rating of 8.3.
