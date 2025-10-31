USGA names Golfzon official indoor golf simulator for U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 14:01
The United States Golf Association (USGA) on Wednesday named Golfzon, Korea’s leading screen golf company, the official indoor golf simulator for both the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open.
Golfzon will make its official debut at the U.S. Women’s Open, scheduled to take place at Riviera Country Club in California next year.
At the tournament, Golfzon simulators will be installed on-site to allow spectators and VIP guests to experience the major championship course virtually.
But according to Golfzon America CEO Sean Pyun, the company’s ambitions extend well beyond the tournament venue. Golfzon’s partnership with the USGA isn’t just about showcasing simulators, according to Pyun, but a bigger stage in esports.
Pyun noted that a growing number of people in the industry think that golf should shift toward simulator-based play. He suggested that timing is crucial in the transition.
Trackman is the current market leader in the U.S. commercial simulator market, followed by Full Swing. Trackman is known for its advanced tracking technology, while Full Swing is aligned with the PGA Tour and Tiger Woods’s TGL indoor golf league.
Golfzon, which has seen major success in Asia, is now positioning itself as a serious contender in the U.S. market through its partnership with the USGA. The company is also expected to take part in research and development and standardization initiatives for indoor golf alongside the USGA.
The USGA sees simulator golf as a new engine for growth. With more than 8.1 million indoor golf players in the United States as of 2024 — already surpassing Korea's estimated 6 million — it is even considering launching a “U.S. Simulator Open Championship” in the future.
Pyun attributed the surge in interest to a shift in demand. Although people mistake TGL for having driven the growth of indoor golf, it’s actually the other way around: Indoor golf gave rise to TGL and will eventually catalyze further market expansion, according to Pyun.
One area drawing particular attention from the USGA is Golfzon’s network game technology, which allows tournaments to take place simultaneously in cities like Chicago, New York and Dallas. The format has already been developed into a full-fledged tour, growing from 12 participating teams last year to 72 this year — a sixfold increase in just 12 months.
Pyun gave a candid evaluation of the industry's major players, saying that while Trackman leads in technology and Full Swing is strong in marketing, each has clear limitations. He pointed out that Full Swing falls short in technical capabilities, and Trackman, being originally developed for outdoor use, is not ideally suited for indoor settings.
Golfzon’s higher price point — more than double that of some competitors — remains a hurdle. But Pyun said its quality and capability are becoming more and more recognized, especially for its proprietary “motion plate” technology, which can simulate 56,000 different lies using 64-directional movement.
With the backing of a prestigious partner like the USGA, Golfzon may be poised not only to expand its footprint in the U.S. market but also to make a play for the global esports stage. The company has received good reviews from players, especially for its simulators' realism and playability that mimic video games, Pyun said.
Golfzon’s “City Golf” hybrid platform, introduced in China, is also drawing interest in the United States. The format splits play between long shots hit in a simulator booth and short shots played on a real putting green, requiring players to move between separate booths and greens across 18 holes. Several U.S. companies are currently in talks to secure licensing rights.
BY SUNG HO-JUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
