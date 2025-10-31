Hegseth says resuming nuke testing will make nuclear conflict 'less likely'

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday defended President Donald Trump's surprise directive to restart nuclear weapons testing, saying a resumption would make nuclear conflict "less likely."Hegseth made the remarks during a press availability on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, a day after Trump unveiled the directive to begin testing U.S. nuclear weapons."We would work with the Department of Energy, but the president was clear (that) we need to have a credible nuclear deterrent. That is the baseline of our deterrence, and so having understanding and resuming testing is a pretty responsible, very responsible way to do that," the secretary said."I think it makes nuclear conflict less likely if you know what you have and make sure it operates properly. So it's the right directive," he added.Hegseth underscored that through the testing, America will ensure that it has the "strongest, most capable nuclear arsenal" so that it can maintain "peace through strength.""We don't seek conflict with China or any other nation, but the stronger we are, the stronger our alliances are, the more we work with allies in this region and around the world, I think the less likely conflict becomes," the secretary said.In a social media post this week, Trump said he instructed the Pentagon to start testing nuclear weapons -- following a suspension of 33 years -- "on an equal basis" as he pointed to the nuclear programs of China and Russia. His directive has spawned concerns that it could lead to a new nuclear arms race.Yonhap