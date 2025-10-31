 Hegseth says resuming nuke testing will make nuclear conflict 'less likely'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Hegseth says resuming nuke testing will make nuclear conflict 'less likely'

Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 20:17
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press availability on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 31. [YONHAP]

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press availability on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 31. [YONHAP]

 
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday defended President Donald Trump's surprise directive to restart nuclear weapons testing, saying a resumption would make nuclear conflict "less likely."
 
Hegseth made the remarks during a press availability on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, a day after Trump unveiled the directive to begin testing U.S. nuclear weapons.
 

Related Article

"We would work with the Department of Energy, but the president was clear (that) we need to have a credible nuclear deterrent. That is the baseline of our deterrence, and so having understanding and resuming testing is a pretty responsible, very responsible way to do that," the secretary said.
 
"I think it makes nuclear conflict less likely if you know what you have and make sure it operates properly. So it's the right directive," he added.
 
Hegseth underscored that through the testing, America will ensure that it has the "strongest, most capable nuclear arsenal" so that it can maintain "peace through strength."
 
"We don't seek conflict with China or any other nation, but the stronger we are, the stronger our alliances are, the more we work with allies in this region and around the world, I think the less likely conflict becomes," the secretary said.
 
In a social media post this week, Trump said he instructed the Pentagon to start testing nuclear weapons -- following a suspension of 33 years -- "on an equal basis" as he pointed to the nuclear programs of China and Russia. His directive has spawned concerns that it could lead to a new nuclear arms race.

Yonhap
tags Pete Hegseth Nuclear Testing

More in World

Israel launches more strikes on Gaza overnight, testing fragile truce

Louvre heist highlights thorny issue for museums: How to secure art without becoming fortresses

Trump's exit is Xi's cue to take centre stage at APEC

UN human rights chief says US strikes on alleged drug boats are 'unacceptable'

Hegseth says resuming nuke testing will make nuclear conflict 'less likely'

Related Stories

Hegseth supports women's right to vote, Pentagon says, despite having reposted video

Pentagon says no confirmed travel plans after reports of Hegseth considering Korea visit

Pentagon chief points out 'new standard' for Asian, other allies' defense spending

'Disrupter' Hegseth's unsettled Pentagon starts turning against him

Senate rejects effort to block arms sales over Trump's dealings with Qatar and UAE
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)