Japan's Takaichi to meet China's Xi for bilateral summit Friday
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 14:38
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Korea on Friday, Japanese government officials said.
The Japan-China summit will be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
It will be the first time Takaichi will hold talks with the Chinese leader since she was elected prime minister earlier this month. Xi is also set to meet with the leaders of Canada and Thailand on Friday.
The Chinese premier struck a fragile trade agreement with the United States in his meeting with U.S. Donald Trump the previous day, that will suspend China's rare earths export restrictions in exchange for lower U.S. tariffs on fentanyl-related imports.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)