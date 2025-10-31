 U.S., India defense chiefs sign 10-year partnership framework
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 17:20
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pose for a photo after signing the 2025 Framework for the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 31. [YONHAP]

The defense chiefs of the United States and India signed a 10-year road map for bilateral defense cooperation during their talks in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, as they seek to deepen joint deterrence efforts in the Indo-Pacific amid China's growing assertiveness.
 
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inked the "2025 Framework for the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership" that charts a shared course for deterrence and interoperability, as they were in Malaysia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus.
 

Hegseth called the framework a "significant step" for the two militaries, anticipating that it will pave the way for "deeper and more meaningful" collaboration.
 
"It underscores America's long-term commitment to our shared security and our strong partnership between our countries," the secretary said. "We have a major defense partnership that is ongoing and may be even more powerful by this agreement."
 
The document came after tensions flared up between the United States and India following the U.S. imposition of steep tariffs on Indian products in response to India's purchase of Russian oil, which Washington said helps Russia's war operations against Ukraine.
 
Despite the friction, Hegseth portrayed the bilateral partnership as "stronger than ever."
 
Both sides reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to a "strong" and "dynamic" defense partnership, the Pentagon said.
 
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, and Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin speak during their meeting on the margins of a security forum in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 31. [YONHAP]

"Secretary Hegseth and Minister Singh reaffirmed the critical importance of the U.S.-India defense partnership in promoting peace, stability, and a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," it said in a readout.
 
"They highlighted the significant progress made in recent years in deepening defense ties by increasing the frequency and complexity of military exercises and strengthening common capabilities through new defense procurements," it added.
 
Later in the day, Hegseth held talks with Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin to discuss bilateral defense cooperation, including through military modernization, professional development and the expansion of military exercises.
 
Hegseth expressed his gratitude to Indonesia for its offer to contribute to an international security force aimed at securing peace in the war-torn Palestinian enclave of Gaza, according to the Pentagon.
 
Noting joint exercises with Indonesia, the secretary pointed out that training together shows the two countries' "growing resolve and shared strength."

