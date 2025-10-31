Xi and Takaichi hold first summit, vow to 'advance a mutually beneficial and strategic relationship'
Published: 31 Oct. 2025, 19:33
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held their first summit meeting in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang on Friday, during which they emphasized their desire for a stable bilateral relationship.
Japan’s Kyodo News reported on Friday afternoon that the summit between Prime Minister Takaichi and President Xi had concluded. The meeting lasted approximately 30 minutes, according to the outlet.
During his first meeting with Takaichi, Xi stressed the importance of continued communication between the two countries.
“China will work with Japan to build a constructive and stable bilateral relationship that meets the needs of the new era,” said Xi, according to China’s Xinhua News Agency.
Xi added that China “will maintain communication with Japan to keep bilateral ties on the right track.”
Prime Minister Takaichi told Xi that Japan “wants to advance a mutually beneficial and strategic relationship in a comprehensive way and build constructive and stable ties.” The concept of a mutually beneficial strategic relationship was agreed to in 2006 when former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited China and met with then-Chinese President Hu Jintao.
Takaichi noted that “Japan and China bear an important responsibility for peace and prosperity in the region and the international community.” She added that while “there are pending issues and challenges between the two countries,” she hopes to “produce tangible outcomes.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)