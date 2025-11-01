Trump to prioritize new 'manufacturing visas' to safeguard Korean workers: Georgia Gov.
Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 06:00
The Donald Trump administration is “prioritizing” its consideration of introducing “manufacturing visas” to safeguard Korean workers stationed in the United States, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.
The newest visa proposal, requested by Kemp, is designed as a strategic response to the labor requirements of Korean companies after a sweeping federal immigration raid at a battery factory jointly run by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution in Georgia in early September.
“This incident was very regrettable. The federal government has acknowledged this. We’ve had great conversations on this with our federal partners, who have shown they are prioritizing this issue,” Kemp said in a recent written interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily after he made a three-day visit to Korea last week.
“Government work takes time, but we are working hard on this issue. I’m optimistic we will be able to achieve something positive in this space.”
Korea stands as the No. 1 country in Georgia in terms of both investment and job creation. Korea has invested over $20 billion in the U.S. state, which is now home to over 140 Korean companies, including Hyundai’s $5.5 billion EV plant, a $4.5 billion battery factory by Hyundai and SK On and Hanwha Solutions' $2.5 billion solar plant.
The following are edited excerpts from the interview with Kemp on the recent detention issue and how he plans to support Korean companies.
Q. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention incident in September sent shock waves through the Korean community, both here and in the U.S. As the Governor of Georgia, what measures are you taking in response to this situation?
This incident was very regrettable. The federal government has acknowledged this, and the state government was not given any prior notice. We sincerely regret that Korean companies were unintentionally caught up in the situation. We are working closely with the federal government and the companies involved to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
In light of the recent detention of Korean workers, I’ve asked the federal government to consider introducing a streamlined “manufacturing visa” to allow skilled Korean professionals to support U.S. manufacturing operations more effectively.
How has the Trump administration responded to your proposal for manufacturing visas?
Those conversations are ongoing. We’ve had great conversations on this with our federal partners, who have shown that they are prioritizing this issue and working with Korean partners as well. We’re optimistic that we can get a positive outcome for everyone.
We have worked with the federal government from the start to address visa challenges and ensure that the individuals that LG Energy Solution and Hyundai need to complete their nearly-finished battery facility are available.
Government work takes time, but we are working hard on this issue, because we treat any company investing in Georgia as if they are a Georgia company. We are here in Korea to be a good friend. We know recent weeks have presented some challenges, but we have 40 years of positive relationships that we have built, and we want our partners to know how much that means to us and how much they are valued.
You have talked with Hyundai executives during your visit to Korea. Could you share how you see your relationship with Hyundai moving forward?
Hyundai is one of our closest partners. They recently announced an expanded investment in the Metaplant in our state, and we’re really excited about that. We’ve been in touch with Hyundai throughout their project — daily here on the ground, and certainly even more closely following the incident.
The State of Georgia has built Hyundai a brand-new, state-of-the-art work force development facility next to the Metaplant in which their “Metapro” team members and employees of affiliate companies will be able to take great pride as well as enjoy an immersive, hands-on learning environment. This facility, operated by Georgia Quick Start, will prepare them with job-specific training for the work they’ll be doing at the Metaplant before they even set foot there. Every consideration has been taken into account in the design of the facility, not to mention the specialized equipment and training on company culture provided by our Quick Start professionals. They've been doing this type of work for coming up on 50 years, and they just keep getting better.
Our future with Hyundai is built on a solid foundation that has only grown since they first came to Georgia in 2006.
Georgia and Korea have established robust partnerships in sectors like automotive and battery technology. From your perspective, what do you see as the most significant accomplishments of this collaboration?
Korean companies have come to us with their plans to make these investments, and we have worked to make them a reality. To achieve what we’ve accomplished together, including speed-to-market goals for companies of all sizes, we’ve listened to their needs and laid the groundwork for success in our state. We saw this recently with Hyundai’s Metaplant, where we’ve assisted with permitting and had a site ready. Now, we will cut the ribbon on their new state-of-the-art customized training center in early November.
Georgia communities are being transformed for the better, like West Point, Georgia and the surrounding region ever since Kia landed there in the late 2000s. A few other examples include in northeast Georgia, SK On’s battery facility in Commerce has brought about tremendous growth to Jackson County and the region. The mayor has been outspoken about this. Also in Bartow County, Hyundai-SK On’s $5 billion battery facility is making speedy progress.
In each of these locations, Georgia’s culture has become more enriched, with Korean restaurants and churches adding to Georgia’s diverse business landscape and contributing to a high quality of life. Seeing these communities grow and Korean businesses — grocery stores, bakeries, legal and medical practices and more — brings all of our work to create more jobs and opportunities full circle.
Georgia is known for its strong Korean investment presence. Could you update us on recent developments in the state’s investment climate and the policies your administration is implementing to support foreign companies?
That’s true, and we’re proud of these investments that range from Georgia’s coast all the way to the mountains of northeast Georgia. The Georgia Department of Economic Development also has Korean-speaking team members on our investment and export teams based in Atlanta, in addition to representatives in Seoul.
Our Department of Economic Development Commissioner has been to Korea 11 times as Commissioner, and this is my third trip, because we want to hear from the companies doing business in our state.
For families, Georgia has even eased driver’s license regulations. For Korean residents in Georgia, Korean license holders (with a certification letter from the Korean Consulate) can skip Georgia’s written and road tests when applying for a Georgia license. This mutually recognized license agreement is rare, underscoring the importance of the Korea relationship to the state.
Looking ahead, how do you envision the long-term partnership between Georgia and Korea?
Another 40, 50 or 60 years of partnership. Georgia and Korea are creating solutions in energy, mobility, security and technology that will lead to a brighter, more secure future on both sides of the Pacific.
When companies choose Georgia, we don’t view that as the end, but rather just the beginning of our partnership. We continue to listen and learn about how we can support them, address challenges and promote mutual prosperity for years to come.
As part of that, we look forward to fulfilling our commitments to companies and celebrating milestones with investors as they break ground, open facilities, start production and expand in Georgia.
