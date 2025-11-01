More in Industry

Trump to prioritize new 'manufacturing visas' to safeguard Korean workers: Georgia Gov.

“HBM97 and beyond”: Nvidia CEO lauds Korea's chip prowess, eyes deeper ties with Samsung, SK hynix

A light flickers at the end of the Homeplus tunnel with one bidder confirmed

LG outperforms market expectations in Q3 despite global headwinds

Building nuclear subs no easy task, but could pay off big for Korea