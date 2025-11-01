Gyeongju's local pastry goes viral after Xi praise
Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 13:21
- LEE JAE-LIM
“We feel an enormous sense of pride hearing that President Xi Jinping said he enjoyed our Hwangnam-ppang,” said Choi Jin-hwan, the executive director of Hwangnam Bakery and grandson of the company’s founder.
The Chinese leader met President Lee Jae Myung for the first time at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. As Xi entered the conference hall, he nodded in response to President Lee’s greeting. In footage of the meeting, a Chinese interpreter can be heard conveying Xi’s remark to Lee, saying, “The Hwangnam-ppang was delicious.”
Hwangnam-ppang, the region’s signature sweet red bean pastry, was gifted to Xi and the Chinese delegation with the message, “We hope you enjoy the taste of Gyeongju.”
Hwangnam Bakery welcomed the mention.
“Hwangnam-ppang can be a hit-or-miss snack for foreigners unfamiliar with red bean fillings, but people from China and Japan generally like it,” Choi told the JoongAng Ilbo. He noted that Chinese mooncake pastries share similarities with the Gyeongju pastry, making the flavor familiar to Chinese consumers.
Hwangnam Bakery had applied to be an official food sponsor after learning that APEC would be held in Gyeongju.
“After the review process, we were selected to provide Hwangnam-ppang as snacks for visitors,” Choi said. The bakery also provided food for the APEC High-Level Dialogue on Cultural Industries in August and for promotional food truck events held across Korea to raise awareness of the summit.
Hwangnam-ppang was also served at the luncheon for spouses of participating leaders, including first lady Kim Hye Kyung. “Since the original Hwangnam-ppang is quite large, we prepared a smaller ‘petite' version to serve as a dessert,” Choi explained.
With Xi’s public endorsement, the brand is now enjoying what some are calling the “APEC bump.” “Many people from Gyeongju who live elsewhere say they miss Hwangnam-ppang,” Choi said. “We will work to make it not only a hometown favorite but a snack that represents Gyeongju to the world.”
Founded in 1939 in Gyeongju’s Hwangnam-dong neighborhood, Hwangnam-ppang is considered Korea’s oldest red bean pastry. It was selected as an official APEC sponsor in recognition of its legacy, the use of locally grown red beans and the company's efforts to support local farming communities.
President Lee also mentioned the pastry in a CNN interview aired on Oct. 25, noting, “If you come to Gyeongju for APEC, there’s a very good chance you’ll end up eating this,” as he shared it during the segment.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
