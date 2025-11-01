At hanok cafes off Gyeongju's beaten path, modern sophistication meets tradition

Free entry, well-maintained trails turn foreign visitors on to 'K-hiking'

A walk on Yongsan's hiddenly hip other side of the tracks

Gyeongju's local pastry goes viral after Xi praise

Related Stories

China's Xi may visit during next year's APEC summit, says South Korea's envoy to Beijing

Trump and Xi may meet at APEC, putting Korea's diplomatic skills to the test

A repeat of history?

'Friends of steel': Xi and Putin pledge to stand together against U.S.

Samsung chief meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing